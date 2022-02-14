Kanye West goes against Ariana Grande and fans defend her

Kanye West “exposes” Ariana Grande and fans defend her | AFP

Something that several Internet users do not agree with, especially those who are fans of Ariana Grande, is that the rapper kanye-west has already been involved in the matter you have against Peter Davidson current partner of Kim Kardashian and who was also a partner of the interpreter of “7 Rings”.

Due to a publication shared by the famous rapper currently called “Ye” about the relationship that Ariana had with Pete Davidson and Mac Millerwhere he allegedly stated that they had sent certain photographs of the couple.

The publication that West shared is a false article in which Pete had allegedly sent photographs to the ex-partner of Ariana Grande rapper Mac Miller, where both appeared in compromising photos.

This supposedly with the aim of ending the hope of getting back with Ariana of the 29-year-old rapper, who was his partner of the 28-year-old young singer respectively.

In the publication that the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian shared on his Instagram, apparently he wanted to make Davidson look bad, by exposing the type of man he was when he had a relationship with Ariana Grande.

Fans of the interpreter of “Santa Tell Me” immediately trended the news about this altercation, where they inadvertently ended up involving her in a situation that occurred years ago and that Kanye West was now reliving.

Given the insistent messages that he began to share against his ex-wife’s current partner, some Internet users immediately believed that someone was handling his Instagram, especially since he also deleted most of his publications.

Surprisingly, he shared another image dated February 13 that no one was managing his account, implying that it was he who really shared the messages.

On Twitter, fans of Ariana Grande They immediately began to react negatively towards West, who in order to “expose” Pete Davidson, was not interested in leaving other people like the singer in a bad way.

Amazing how Kanye West can go up against Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and countless other celebrities with huge fandoms at the same time and never come out completely lost.”

At the moment, Ariana Grande has not commented on it, and being a lady, she probably won’t, perhaps because they respond to the negative comments they make towards her.