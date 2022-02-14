Kanye West demands an apology from Billie Eilish for Travis Scott

Do you remember that last week we told you that billie eilish stopped a concert to help a fan who couldn’t breathe properly? Well, everything comes from there. Many media commented that the artist’s way of acting had nothing to do with that of Travis Scott in the Astroworld disaster and that’s when his friend, kanye-westhas appeared to mess it up.

But before continuing, let us return to the origin of the conflict. It all started when last week Billie he stopped one of his concerts when he saw that a follower could not breathe well. The followers of the young and successful singer did not take long to pronounce themselves, applauding her attitude: “We take care of our people. I’ll wait until everyone is okay and then I’ll move on.”

The point is that many wanted to see in the words of Billie a poisoned dart to what happened at the festival of Travis Scott. Unfortunately, that ended in tragedy, with eight people dead.

The thing is, Kanye took to his Insta profile and wrote: “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Travis and with the families of those who lost their lives. No one intended for this to happen. Trav had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and he was so hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me on Coachellabut now I need Billie to apologize before I act.”

And before this, Billie He has also reacted: “Literally, I never said anything about Travis. I was just helping a fan.” By the way, the posts are no longer available.

Will it finally act? kanye-west at Coachella? That is the question now.