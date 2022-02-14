Kanye West confesses that Pete Davison made fun of Mac Miller by sending him photos of him with Ariana Grande

The controversial rapper Kanye West is completely out of control in his official account of Instagram, revealing anecdotes, secrets and confessions of what seems to be now his #1 enemy, the American presenter Peter Davison.

The occurrences that Kanye West has been doing for two days on his Instagram account has left a revelation that dismayed many people who fear it could be something that actually happened.

The controversial rapper has taken advantage of the chain of hate that he has been running against Pete Davison to confess that he sent photos to Mac Miller while in relationship with American singer Ariana Grande.

As we all know, Mac Miller tragically died of an overdose, Ariana received many attacks where they claimed that Miller had died because of her. All of this contributed to Ariana deciding to break up with Pete Davison, but according to Kanye, Ariana broke up with the presenter when she discovered what Kanye has confessed to.

“Pete Davidson was sending photos with Ariana Grande to Mac Miller as a way to dash the rapper’s hopes of getting back together with her. Ariana found out about this in recent weeks from people close to Mac, and the relationship. finished”

Do you think Kanye West is right? Let us remember that this rumor is not new, but thanks to his confession it has gained strength again.