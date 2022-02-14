Kanye West breaks up with Julia Fox and pleads with Kim Kardashian: “To be in love is to be crazy”

Kanye West continues to be the target of attention.

After exploding on social networks against Pete Davidson, current partner of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Daily Mail claims that the rapper has ended his romantic relationship with Julia Fox.

Italian-American actress removed all photos with Kanye West from his official Instagram account shortly after Ye’s social media attack, in which he accused Davidson of breaking up his family.

Fox also gave him like to Kim Kardashian’s latest posts on Instagram and fYou were captured by the paparazzi from Los Angeles leaving LAX airport alone with tears in her eyes.

Kanye West dedicates Valentine’s message to Kim Kardashian

As Julia Fox left Los Angeles, Ye took the opportunity to send a Valentine’s message to Kim Kardashian through her official Instagram account. In it, West points out that he really wants his family back, even though he also attacked Pete Davidson.

“I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to be a trend about the Super Bowl, but it happened. The Super Bowl brings families together. To all married people, keep your spouse close. Make sure he knows how much you love and appreciate him, because there’s always a skete lurking in every dirty alley, waiting to destroy your family, walking in their Calvin Kleins around your children. I wish my wife was with me and our kids here, sitting on the 50-yard line. Kim kardashian always remember west was your greatest.”Kanye expressed in a post.

In another Valentine’s Day post, Kanye claimed to be “crazy” about Kim and her family:

“I have no problem with Kim. I love my family. Stop that narrative. I will not give up my family (…) I have faith that we will be together again. (…) Our relationship is public because we are public figures and the press sometimes calls me crazy, but to be in love is to be crazy. I am crazy about my family. Happy Valentines”, wrote.

Social networks explode against Kanye

As expected, Kanye’s posts went viral and various users of social networks did not hesitate to go against the rapper, who does not accept that his relationship with Kim is over and he still refers to it as his property.

