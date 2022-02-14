Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson again

Everything seems to indicate that kanye-west do not want to make the divorce process easy with kim kardashiandespite the fact that next February 19 will be one year since she formally filed the separation request through her legal representative.

Although at that time it was indicated that everything was developing in the best terms, now the rapper is going through a crisis that escalated to direct attacks on social networks against Peter Davidsonthe current couple of the socialite.

(Kanye West/Instagram post)

The foregoing was verified with the publications that West made during this weekend and with which he resumed his activity on Instagram after deleting his entire feed, one of them highlighted because Kanye challenged the platform to block his profile for writing profanity against Davidson: “Look at this idiot. I wonder if Instagram is going to shut down my profile for talking about Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend,” West wrote, referring to Pete’s friendship with Hillary Clinton, the former US presidential candidate and whom the actor has a tattoo of. did in 2016.

However, the anger of the businessman also reached one of his friends and collaborators, Kidi Kudiwhom he not only criticized and accused of being treacherous, but also, from Instagram, expelled from the new project they were starting together, the album “Donda 2”.

(Kid Kudi/Instagram)

Although the publication that Kanye West made has already been deleted from Instagram, in it he uploaded a photo in which he, Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi and Timothee Chalamet. “Just to let everyone know that Cudi will not be in Donda because he is a friend of you know who,” West added as a description, however, his now former friend and former collaborator was not expected to react immediately by writing the following comment: “Too bad, no I want to be on your fucking album, dinosaur lol. Everyone knows that I’ve been the best of your albums since I met you. I pray for you brother.”

The above is added to the series of public statements that the rapper has made with the intention, according to him, of recovering his still wife Kim Kardashian and the four children they had together to be a family again.

(Kanye West/Instagram)

The last of these expressions was on February 9 when he wrote: “God please bring our family together again”, which he wrote as part of a collage of photos that he published from the most recent shooting that Kim made with his children. for the March cover of Vogue magazine in its United States edition.

So far, the only one who has reacted to Kanye West’s attacks is Kid Kudi, neither Pete Davidson nor Kardashian, they have spoken, at least publicly, about what was published by the successful rapper, however, it is worth remembering the statement that she launched a few days ago to put a stop to what her still husband said.

(Kanye West/Instagram)

“Divorce is difficult enough for our children and the obsession of kanye of trying to manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is also causing more pain to everyone. From the beginning I have wanted nothing more than a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship, because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible at every turn.