Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, El Buki… and all the celebrities who attended (PHOTOS)

The Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the United States and it is also one of the most anticipated, the game brings together soccer fans, including some international celebrities.

During the 2022 Super Bowl game, some artists were captured enjoying the confrontation between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Artists who went to the Super Bowl 2022

Justin Bieber attended the Super Bowl accompanied by his wife Hailey Bieber, plus the music star was in the same place as the supermodel kendall jenner, who was caught texting on her cell phone, it should be remembered that Hailey and Kendall are great friends, she joined them Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner bragged on her social networks that she was at the sporting event, since he shared a story on his Instagram account.

📸| February 13: Justin and Hailey Bieber with Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and others at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl final. pic.twitter.com/u1cmfChXJe — Justin Media Mexico (@jbmediamx) February 13, 2022

Other celebrities who came to the Super Bowl of this 2022 was the basketball player LeBron James.

In addition, rapper Jay-Z is also present at the American football sporting eventbut nevertheless, the singer was accompanied by his daughter Blue Ivyon the other hand there is no clue that Beyoncé has attended the Super Bowl with her family.

🔥 Blue Ivy and JAY-Z at SoFi Stadium for the #SuperBowl 🏈 #NFL Beyoncé hasn’t been seen yet! pic.twitter.com/cqPKG2Q5Hv — BESHONSSE (@Beshonsse) February 13, 2022

The Super Bowl was also attended by Jennifer Lopez accompanied by her boyfriend Ben Affleck. The singer danced to the rhythm of the music, while the actor enjoyed a beer,

JLO is my mom dancing reggaeton without even knowing what they’re singing pic.twitter.com/uhV779ZU6g —MTVLA (@MTVLA) February 14, 2022

They were also caught in the middle of a conversation Charlize Theron and Matt Damon. While Mark Wahlberg He was seen while talking on the cell phone.

The face of the boy in the front row witnessing a conversation between Charlize Theron and Matt Damon represents us a lot. #VamosSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/7PNJo3IRDr – Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarPlus) February 14, 2022

🤩 THE CELEBRITIES PRESENT AT THE #SBxFOX #NFLxFOX | Mark Wahlberg, Sean Penn, Jay-Z, LeBron James and many more at SoFi Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/PRcQmqLLcO – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 13, 2022

Also, it was captured Katy Perry in the company of her husband Orlando Bloomas well as the famous DJ Steve Aoki.

I see myself in the need to make a thread of the celebrities of the #SuperBowl We start with Steve Aoki, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Niall Horan#SuperBowlLVI #rams #Sparklers #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/iJOC7Zt0v6 — Styles (@valeeria_styles) February 14, 2022

J Balvin He was not far behind and in his social networks he presumed that he was present at the Super Bowl, this time as a spectator, it should be remembered that he sang with Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

Marco Antonio Solís surprised with his presence at the Super Bowl. Buki shared a photo on his Instagram account in which he is at SoFi Stadium.

