Julie Ertz poses charmingly next to the soccer ball

United States.- Julie Ertz, as her new team says Angel City F.C.is an angel in the city that comes from Arizona, United States to continue to rise in soccer in the First Division of his country, a nation that stands out for understanding new stars and, in addition, highlights its defensive work at the club level as well as in the national team. At 29, she is a lady who crosses borders and increases her own level to compete again in a Women’s World Cup and go in search of the three-time championship with the Stars and Stripes squad.

The players who play in the USA tournament increase their level and add an immense capacity to dominate on the field of play. Many women are looking for a place in the squad that is currently led by coach Vlatko Andonovski. Julie, although she has already worn the white jacket, recognizes that talented young people are fighting for the same goal, convincing the strategist to receive a call to the group now that the Concacaf Women’s Championship is approaching with a view to the Women’s World Cup in Australia-New Zealand in 2023 .

The United States, together with Canada, obtained the direct pass after being in the best positions in the world ranking as representatives of the Concacaf zone. The Stars and Stripes are the highest ranked country, while the Maple Leaf takes sixth place. That determines the power equivalent to playing for both the United States and Canada, so Julie Ertz must meet certain standards to secure a place in the next call.

JUlie Ertz playing for the United States

For now, he will be absent from the National Team. Julie did not get a call to compete in the ‘She Believes Cup’ which starts on February 17, however she takes the time to show that she is a lady passionate about football. Her talent and decision place her in various clothing brands as their main figure and at the same time she herself promotes her type of clothing with the aim of expressing her precious love for soccer that has given her various joys throughout her career until she met to her faithful friend who will accompany her in each of her successes, the soccer ball.

Julie Ertz made her professional soccer debut in the Chicago Red Stars women’s squad, a club that played from 2014 to 2020. To date she wears the colors of Angel City FC and hopes that it will be with this squad that she can experience a first title at club level Well, so far, her list of honors has been obtained with the United States National Team, the most recent being the Women’s World Cup title held in France 2019 and the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Julie Ertz on the mat next to the ball

