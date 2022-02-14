Juan Pablo Medina reappears on social networks with Alberto Guerra

In August of last year, John Paul Medina He went through a health crisis that led him to be hospitalized as an emergency. After that hard moment, which worried his fans and friends, the actor has been focused on his complete recovery, so his activity on social networks has been somewhat intermittent, since the occasions on which he has resumed his accounts have been counted. to share some important news, such as when his award nomination was announced. However, despite the fact that the interpreter has preferred to take a certain distance from the virtual world, it has been through his dear friends that his followers have been able to know a little more about him. This has happened recently, because he has reappeared on Instagram with the actor alberto warbut what was the reason for their meeting?





This weekend, Alberto took to his Instagram account to share a photo with Juan Pablo Medina, revealing a pleasant moment he spent with his colleague. “Claroquesi (sic)”wrote the actor and husband of Zuria Vega in his publication, without giving more details of the reasons that led to the meeting, although he did reveal that they were in Los Angeles. In the image, apparently taken at night, you can see the interpreters next to each other posing with the most smiles, with a spectacular panoramic view of the city, which at that time was turned into a sea of ​​​​lights. As soon as this post was made, Guerra’s followers reacted to the postcard, including several celebrities who are known to be close friends of Medina. Regina Blandon, Manolo Caro, Cecilia Suarez Y adriana louvieramong others, commented on the photo, adding some nice emojis.





Although Alberto did not reveal the details of his meeting with Juan Pablo, it is most likely that this coincidence has something to do with the current project that Guerra and the Colombian are working on. Paulina Davilaactor’s girlfriend The House of Flowers. For several weeks it was announced that Zuria Vega’s husband would be part of the cast of a new series based on the life of drug trafficker Ana Griselda White Restrepobecause he was even captured together with the protagonist of this production, Sofia Vergara. Juan Pablo’s girlfriend also participates in this story, who has shared some images with his compatriot and the interpreter of Cuban origin. In fact, after having shared the photo with Medina, Alberto also published a nice video with his beautiful companions, revealing that they were at the Soho House West Hollywood club.





While Paulina, Alberto and even Sofía Vergara shared glimpses of their weekend on their social networks, Juan Pablo stayed away from their accounts, as he has done for some time. It was at the beginning of this month that he took up his Instagram again in order to express his support for his girlfriend before the next premiere of another of his projects. “Soon #ritmosalvaje @netflixlat! Congratulations my love”, the actor wrote when sharing a preview of Paulina’s new series, just a month before its launch on March 3. Before this publication, the most recent made by the 44-year-old actor was in December, also with the aim of congratulating the Colombian actress. “Congratulations Chulita @paulinada, how nice to be able to spend this birthday together! I love you”, Medina wrote on December 18 when sharing a photo, in which after a long time he was publicly seen. After that occasion, the Colombian interpreter showed a glimpse of her New Year’s celebration, revealing that she had received 2022 with her boyfriend. Although neither has given details about it, it is likely that both are currently residing in the city of Los Angeles, where she is recording her current project.





The frank recovery of Juan Pablo away from social networks





It was during the first days of August 2021 that it was announced that Juan Pablo was hospitalized; at that time it was reported to have been a thrombus (blood clot) in one of his legs. However, although many versions of the actor’s health status have circulated since this situation became known, both he and his closest friends and family have preferred to be discreet on the subject. Far from delving into the reasons that led to his medical internment, the interpreter has concentrated on working on his recovery in private, before being able to resume his professional projects. After the uncertainty and rumors caused by the news of his hospitalization, his team He released a brief statement to reassure his fans: “We are writing to you to confirm that Juan Pablo Medina is stable and recovering, in the company of his loved ones after having gone through a critical state of health. We appreciate all the expressions of affection and concern expressed and we greatly appreciate the respect for their privacy and prudence at this time,” it was reported on August 2.





