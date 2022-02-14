Johnny Depp hired a famous lawyer from “Making A Murderer” to win the court battle against Amber Heard

In 2016, Amber Heard made her divorce from Johnny Depp official after 15 months of marriage and later confessed to having been a victim of domestic violence by her ex-husband (Reuters)

Johnny Depp continues his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The prominent lawyer from “Making A Murderer”, kathleen zelner, who has worked to overturn wrongful convictions, joined the American actor’s legal team.

The move comes after the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star lost his libel suit in London against the newspaper. The Sun who called it “wife beater”. In March, Depp was denied permission to appeal the ruling.

But Depp is also suing Heard in the United States over a newspaper article in which he described being victim of domestic abuse.

Zellner has confirmed that he joined Depp’s legal team for his US court battle against Heard, exclusively telling Page Six it’s a statement: “I have spent the last 30 years defending people who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing. I welcome adding Johnny Depp to that list and joining his dream team who share this point of view and have championed it so effectively.”.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Zellner joins Depp’s team, which includes Adam Waldman and Benjamin Chew, in Depp’s defamation lawsuit 50 million dollars against Heard in the United States.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, in Virginia over a 2019 op-ed in the Washington Post of the “Aquaman” actress, in which she wrote about being victim of domestic violence, but which he believes was a defamatory attack on him.

While she never mentions Depp’s name in the article, the actor insists it’s him because Heard had previously mentioned that she ended up with two black eyes, a broken nose, and a split lip from a beating perpetrated by the actor during an attack in 2015 in Los Angeles. Depp denies abusing or assaulting Heard.

The court gave Depp access to Heard’s phone, which he hopes will prove that she faked the injuries she allegedly did to him. Her lawyers affirm that she manipulated the photographs of her where she appears with blows on her face. Heard maintains that the photos are authentic.

In 2016, Heard made her divorce from Johnny Depp official after 15 months of marriage and subsequently confessed to being a victim of domestic violence by her ex-husband.

The case of Steven Avery can be seen in the documentary series “Making a Murderer”

Notable clients Zellner has represented include Steve Averywho was the subject of the 2015 and 2018 Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer”. Avery spent 18 years of a 32-year prison sentence before being exonerated by DNA evidence and released in 2003, only to be charged with a different murder two years later.

His 2007 trial for the murder of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach, which was the subject of the Netflix series, ended with his conviction and sentence of life in prison. Avery and Zellner are still working to overturn that conviction.

Zellner also represented Kevin Fox, who was falsely accused of murdering his daughter Riley and exonerated by DNA evidence.

