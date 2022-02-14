John Ryder wins by split decision Daniel Jacobs

the british boxer John Ryder won a split decision over American Daniel Jacobs in a World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight eliminator in London, England.

Jacobs began dominating the early rounds and was on his way to a comfortable victory. However, Ryder reacted midway through the fight, his aggressiveness and high rate of punching beginning to hurt the American.

Jacobs managed to recover and ended up having a good finish. He seemed like he did enough to win the fight, but on the scores he jumped the upset after two judges gave Ryder the win 115-113, 115-113 and another gave Jacobs the win 115-113.

With this victory Ryder increased his record to (31-5 with 17 KOs), while Jacobs went to (37-4 with 30 KOs).

At the end of the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn stated:

“If Canelo wants to fight in the UK, he has the perfect opponent.”, “John Ryder just beat Daniel Jacobs tonight. It was his motivation that helped him win this fight, his desire to win that fight.

On the controversial decision in favor of Ryder:

(Ryder) He has suffered many unfair decisions. It was a very close fight tonight, it could have gone either way, but it fell on his side,” Hearn said.

Johnny Fisher won a six-round bout Gabriel Enguema.