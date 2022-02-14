Joe Mixon is fifth non-quarterback to throw a touchdown in Super Bowl history

With the first pass attempt in his professional career, the Bengals running back got his team’s first touchdown in the game

Joe Mixon became this Sunday the fifth player in the history of the Super Bowl to throw a touchdown passwithout playing the quarterback position, according to data from ESPN Stats & Information.

mixon completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in the middle of the second period, to score the first touchdown of Cincinnati versus Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI. The annotation cut the momentary advantage that the ramsat 13-10.

Joe Mixon’s first professional pass attempt culminated in a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI. AP Photo

The corridor of Bengals had never attempted a pass as a professional, so the defense of The Angels she really looked surprised when she managed to connect with Higgins for six.



1 Related

According ESPN Stats & Information, mixon he only attempted a pass as a collegiate, with the same result; he connected on a 26-yard touchdown with From Westbrook on October 15, 2016 for Oklahomaversus Kansas State.

According to data from ESPN Stats & Informationthe money line for a non-quarterback player to throw a touchdown pass was +1,500.

Later in the game, the Los Angeles wide receiver Rams, Cooper Kuppalso tried a pass, although it fell incomplete.

Before mixonthe four players who threw a touchdown pass in a superbowlwithout being quarterbacks, were: Robert Newhouse at Super Bowl XII, Lawrence McCutcheon at Super Bowl XIV, Antwaan Randle-El at Super Bowl XL, and Trey Burton at Super Bowl LII.

The scoring connection mixon with Higginswho scored twice in the match, however, was not enough to avoid the disaster of the Bengalsby 23-20, in the Super Bowl LVI.