JLo and Ben Affleck “don’t feel the need” to get engaged or married

It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are proceeding cautiously before taking the big step. And it is that, the couple still “does not feel the need” to commit or even marrya source close to the singer told AND! News.

Although Jennifer and Ben aren’t ready to talk publicly about their relationship just yet, things are getting serious between them. “[Ellos] They are completely committed to each other.”shared the source.

However, the couple may not reach the altar soon, as they are both being cautious before doing something that legally binds them. The couple agrees that “they don’t need to get married again”, according to the source.

Both are “completely on the same page” about postponing a proposal, the source added. “They’ve been intertwining their lives and their families and they still don’t feel the need to commit or even get married. They’ve both been there and don’t feel like it’s necessary.”pointed out the insider.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married before

Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and share 3 children together. On the other hand, JLo was the wife of Ojani Noa, Chris Judd and Marc Anthonywith whom he has two children.

Previously, Jennifer was engaged to Alex Rodriguezwhile Ben Affleck had a relationship with actress Ana de Armas.

If they marry, JLo and Ben Affleck plan to sign a prenuptial

According to sources close to the couple for the magazine Heatworld, Jennifer seeks to protect her fortune at all costs and sign a prenuptial agreement before taking the big step. “She has been very open with Ben about the fact that if they get married, she will draw up a prenuptial agreement to protect her $400 million empire“said the source.

On the other hand, according to the source, Ben Affleck is not entirely happy with the idea of ​​signing a prenupsince, although he also has a great fortune – 150 million dollars – he does not believe that his money is at risk with JLo.