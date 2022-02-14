Jennifer Lopez told how Ben Affleck surprised her before Valentine’s Day

American actor and director Ben Affleck gave his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez a personalized video, a gift prior to the Day of love and friendship, People magazine noted.

The singer revealed in a weekend newsletter on the OnTheJLo.com portal (in which she shares information about her life and career), that this action by her partner “melted” her heart for real.

As revealed by the singer, the detail consisted of a video of her song «On My Way«, audiovisual that highlights photos of his first relationship between 2002 and 2004.

Photo: IG @jlo

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it can actually last forever. This really melted my heart,” commented the New York star.

Jennifer Lopez also told her followers that the aforementioned clip is “very special and personal” and that “normally” she would only have shared it with her “inner circle”.

However, the supporters of the Bronx diva should not lie down to die, because although the detail of Ben Affleck will be kept, JLo has just released a remix of “On My Way”, a video clip that was previously released in December as part of the band sound of “Marry Me”. To see it, they must subscribe to the On The JLo page, as shared in a post.

Likewise, the happy couple attended To the famous Super Bowl football event this past Sunday, February 13, JLo had already said that she planned to attend with her boyfriend in an interview where she was questioned about her plans for Valentine’s Day.