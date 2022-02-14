Jennifer Lopez, ignored during the Super Bowl

the party of Super Bowl LVl brought together great celebrities from the show, who enjoyed the game and the good atmosphere that was experienced in their private boxeswhere they recorded content for their networks.

Thus, Cardi-B documented the great afternoon that was lived in The Angelsfor which he shared dozens of videos in his Instagram stories, where he was seen enjoying the great event accompanied by his friends.

However, the brief moment that caught the attention, was in which you can see how Cardi quickly moves the camera when Jennifer Lopez dances and waves in front of her phone, but Jennifer kept her greeting hanging in the air.

Here you can see the moment:

The moment has been taken up by the fans of both, who criticize the so rude attitude of the American singer, who did not want to capture the Latina, so they began to speculate if the famous do not get along.

After this embarrassing moment, Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez they continued to enjoy the great halftime show put on by their industry peers; Eminem, dr dre, Mary J Blige, snoop-dog, Kendrick Lamar Y 50cent.

Two years ago, Jennifer Lopez lit up the halftime show alongside the incredible Shakirafilling the stage with latin flavorso J.Lo knows perfectly well what it’s like to appear in one of the major sporting events of each year.