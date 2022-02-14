Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Prince Harry and more celebrities who attended the Super Bowl (PHOTOS)

One of the traditions of superbowl is to see multiple celebrities enjoying the game, as well as the halftime show and on this occasion we were able to see different artists and characters from public life such as Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Prince Harry and Kanye West.

Celebrities gathered at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch the Rams and Bengals compete, as well as see the great show they put on Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The couple of the moment attended the Super Bowl and we could see Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck in a moment full of laughter and emotion for the game.

kanye-west

The rapper and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian was accompanied by his daughter North. Kanye West’s attendance at the Super Bowl comes after being involved in a controversy over attacks on Pete Davidson.

Photo: AFP

kevin hart

Comedian Kevin Hart attended the event where we could see him very happy and excited enjoying the game.

Photo: AFP

prince harry

Prince Harry attended SoFi Stadium to enjoy the Super Bowl, however, he did so without Meghan Markle.

The Weeknd

The singer who in the last edition of the Super Bowl was in charge of entertaining the game with his halftime show, now attended as a spectator and we saw him very attentive to both the game and the halftime show.

Photo: AFP

Drake

The rapper was in a special box to enjoy the game, however, he looked a bit serious throughout the game.

Photo: AFP

Matt Damon

During the Super Bowl we could also see the actor and best friend of Ben Affleck, however, he was away from JLo and Ben.