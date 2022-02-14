Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and A-Rod meet at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LVI, where the Los Angeles Rams were crowned against the Cincinnati Bengals, was full of celebrities. Dozens of celebrities gathered at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Among the stands were great stars, such as Jennifer Lopez who came well accompanied by Ben Affleck. Who else was there? Of course, Alex Rodrigueza great fan of American football.

©NBC Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoying the Super Bowl

According PEOPLE, Jennifer and Ben were sitting in the Meta suite, along with other celebrities like Cardi B, Offset, Olivia Rodrigo, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Demi Lovato and Taraji P. Henson. During the Halftime show, which was performed by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, the couple did not stop dancing.





Meanwhile, from another seat, A-Rod did the same and enjoyed the show. The former Yankees player was so pleased with the halftime show that on his Instagram profile he shared a selfie with a view of the playing field and wrote: “What a show! (What a great show!)”.

©@arod A-Rod at the Super Bowl

A couple of years ago, Jennifer Lopez shared the stage with Shakira, where they put on a spectacular halftime show. At that time, A-Rod was by her side supporting her during the preparation of the big day, as well as in the celebration after the successful show that they both put on. Two years after that, today things look very different; The singer and the sports commentator have taken their lives in different directions, after ending their engagement last year.