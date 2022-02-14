Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught at the Super Bowl

The 2022 Super Bowl was held this year in Los Angeles. The event then, as expected, was flooded with ‘celebrities’. Unlike other years, in which the performance of the halftime break is the real protagonist, this time, despite the fact that the artists were super powerful (Eminem, Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg), the eyes of the attendees and the audience were on the stands. Celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kanye West with his sons North and Saint, Jay-Z with his daughter Blue Ivy, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aroused all the interest.

And precisely these two stole a smile from their fans when the public camera caught them goofing around and dancing, images that we would never have imagined two years ago, for example.

Curiously, this moment coincides with a statement that he gave to the American media OK! Magazine a source close to JLo’s most recent ex, Álex Rodríguez, and to Jen herself (in which she stated that Álex believed that Jen might now start to miss what they had together, but that she, however, has already left more than behind). The statement was posted by the media itself on Instagram and Jen’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, commented on that post with laughing emojis (he later deleted them). ‘sauce’

But hey, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are closer than ever, and their reunion last year changed their lives (and ours, let’s see). To this day, they have dates in which they include their children and have even signed a house to live together.

Life, 18 years after their breakup, eh, the turns it takes. What will be next?

