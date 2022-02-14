Jennifer Aniston has a funny problem that prevents her from exercising with peace of mind

Actress Jennifer Aniston is a sports lover. At 53 years old, the interpreter of “Rachel Green” in ‘Friends’ shows off a spectacular figure thanks to her healthy lifestyle, which includes an exhaustive training routine and a balanced diet. Recently, the actress posted a video of her along with her virtual pet “Clydeo” on social media showing her fans her exercise routine.

The Hollywood star is very constant with his fitness life and does not allow any external agent to prevent him from keeping fit.. However, her three dogs can make things a bit difficult, as they constantly demand Jennifer’s attention while she tries very hard to follow her workouts without being distracted from her.

Jennifer Aniston has her own luxury gym in her house, however, the gym is located in the section of her house that is intended for her three dogs: Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield, making it impossible not to run into them during your training. . The actress’s private gym has beautiful natural light, garden views, large glass windows, a wide selection of weights and a large number of machines for cardiovascular exercises (stationary bike, treadmill, elliptical machines, etc. )

Every day, when the actress goes to her gym, she tells her pets that she is getting ready to exercise, hoping that they will give her the necessary space so that she can complete her routine in the expected time. “Guys, I’m going to exercise,” the actress tells her dogs, while she arms herself with patience when she sees her little ones playing in her exercise area.

In a video you can see Clyde, a half-breed schnauzer, playing with his adorable stuffed animal on the actress’s yoga mat. Likewise, Lord Chesterfield, the youngest of the pack, has fun interrupting Jennifer while she is doing a series of squats with weights. Chesterfield was so enchanted by his owner’s kettlebell form that he began mimicking her movements as the actress attempted to complete her routine. Sophie, the lovable pitbull, stayed out of the action this time, but that’s not always the case.





Finally, their puppies got away with getting Jennifer to interrupt her exercises to “pass out” with the youngest of her pets. The actress wanted to share this funny anecdote with her fans by including an audio of the tiktoker Lorena Pages who says: “Okay, I know I’m cute, but stop choking me.”

Jennifer Aniston has confessed that she is a lover of all animals in general, but especially dogs. In addition, the actress has focused on raising awareness among her fans by promoting dog adoption. “If she could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, she would. But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie, because it’s about making them happy, ”said the actress in an interview with ‘People’ magazine, before adopting her last pet, Lord Chesterfield, in 2020.