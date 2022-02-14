Jennifer Aniston and Sara Carbonero, united by the same pants valued at 6,000 euros

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday last Friday. A very special date for the actress, who is in the middle of filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’, the second part of the film in which she stars alongside her great friend Adam Sandler and which was a success when Netflix premiered it in 2019.

To thank all the congratulations and signs of affection received on the occasion of her birthday, Jennifer published a video on her Instagram profile this Sunday that drew special attention for her bright and festive styling that has connected her with Sara Carbonero.





Aniston has had a style connection with the journalist thanks to Alberta Ferretti pants that were valued at 6,000 euros. With the name ‘Pantalone Oro con Paillettes Sunrise’, this original piece is full of sequins and golden fringes and also incorporates golden glass stones in the waist area that create a degraded effect.

Fringes and sequins add a sparkling touch to the pants that can now be purchased for 3,300 euros

A luxury garment that has united Jennifer and Sara, who have shown two different ways of wearing it. The protagonist of ‘Friends’ has combined the gold pants with a black knitted sweater that incorporates brown fur detail on the three-quarter sleeves.

Sara Carbonero at the ‘Esquire’ magazine awards with the pants Sergio R. Moreno

For her part, the journalist, who premiered the design at the 2021 Men of the Year Awards held in November, brought a bohemian touch to her style with a Pertegaz wool hat and a black mohair sweater with a crew neck.

read also

The pants are currently sold out in the Alberta Ferretti online store. They have gone from costing 6,750 euros to 3,375 euros, a reduction of 50% that has made clients end up with all the stock of the design.