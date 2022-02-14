“Jeff Hardy was right to reject the WWE Hall of Fame”

As we already reported here in SUPER FIGHTS, it was once shown that Jeff Hardy was not under the influence of alcohol when he walked out of the ring in the middle of a house show match at the end of December to spend 30 minutes sharing with the fans, but he was just tired of WWE and with that he sought his dismissalthe company tried to bring him back out of fear that he would go to AEW.

John Laurinaitis contacted him to offer him not only to return, but to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Jeff declined this offer and as explained by his brother Matt Hardy, the refusal was due to Jeff considering that it was not fair that the company he was not going to give this recognition to his brother too just because he was under contract with AEW.

► Booker T supports Jeff Hardy in his decision

And in the most recent edition of his podcast The Hall of Fame, Booker T analyzed what Jeff and the 5-time World Champion did ensures that the youngest of the Hardy Boyz did very well and this is how he argued his answer:

“You know what? I get it. I totally get it. These guys worked together at that company for years and started there together. They are WWF originals, they are both original WWF guys.

“I believe that the Hardys really want to end it the way they started it, together. And there is nothing wrong with that. I give him all the props in the world for wanting to do it that way. I wish my brother and I had finished our careers like this. Honestly, I started with my brother and I would have liked to finish my career with my brother.

“They couldn’t agree with WWE, but these guys still they have a lot of time to make something like this happen. There’s more than enough time for WWE to come in and say, ‘Man, we need these two guys in the Hall of Fame, at the same time. Because the Hardy Boyz are our original team, from the WWF and they’ve done a lot for this company.’ So yeah, man, I can see that happening.”

On the other hand, Booker T thought that there are many fighters who they are not in the WWE Hall of Fame and they should be, even though they never fought there:

“There are a lot of big names out there that haven’t been hyped up. We should sit down and ask ourselves, ‘Does this fighter deserve to be in the Hall of Fame? Yes, his work has had substance, he has done important things.

“I think that should be what really determines whether or not you get into the Hall of Fame. There are many fighters who have done a lot for this business, some may not even have wrestled once in WWE.

«Should Keiji Mutō, The Great Muta, be in the WWE Hall of Fame? That’s what I’m saying. There are a lot of people out there that we are not thinking about, but who are worthy of the Hall of Fame, even if they have never worked in WWE. At least not for a significant amount of time or things like that.”