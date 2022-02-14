Jason Momoa joins the next film in the saga “Fast and Furious” | celebrity | nndc | LIGHTS

The actor Jason Momoapopular for his roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman”, will be one of the protagonists of the tenth installment of “Fast & Furious” (“Fast & Furious”), one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema , which will be released on May 18, 2023.

The newspaper The Hollywood Reporter advanced this Friday the scoop of the signing, later confirmed by specialized Hollywood media such as Variety or Deadline, although for the moment the Universal studios keep the details of the shooting secret.

The ninth “Fast & Furious” movie, titled “F9″, premiered last May as one of the great international releases after the toughest months of the pandemic. The film grossed over $700 million.a loot that places it as one of the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbusters of 2021.

“F9″ featured Justin Lin as director and a spectacular cast in which, in addition to Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren appeared. All of them will repeat their characters in the new installment.

The tenth film of “Fast & Furious” will be the penultimate of this huge action sagacar racing and maximum adrenaline, since Vin Diesel and company are expected to say goodbye with the eleventh film.

Although this farewell will not mean the definitive end of “Fast & Furious”, but only the closure of its central plot, since it is planned that derivative films will be made that expand the narrative universe of these stories that have triumphed in theaters around the world. planet.

The first of those “spin-offs” was “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019), which featured Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as protagonists.

For his part, Momoa, who rose to fame for the series “Game of Thrones” (2011-2019) and in recent years has played Aquaman in DC Comics movies, has several projects such as the series “See” and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Maju Mantilla was infected with COVID-19 again

Maju Mantilla was infected with COVID-19 for the second time, so she will be absent from the “En Boca de Todos” program. This was announced by Tula Rodríguez, who sent him an emotional message: “Thank God that you have no symptoms, that you are strong and have all three vaccines.” It should be noted that the former miss Mundo also tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2020, so Jazmín Pinedo had to replace them for a few weeks. (Source: América TV) https://www.americatv.com.pe/noticias