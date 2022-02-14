https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220117/jason-momoa-and-lisa-bonet-separate-and-fans-blame-amber-heard–1120375984.html

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split and fans blame Amber Heard

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split and fans blame Amber Heard

One of the most established couples in Hollywood separates after 16 years together. This was reported by actor Jason Momoa himself with a publication on his account… 01.17.2022, Sputnik Mundo

2022-01-17T00:53+0000

2022-01-17T00:53+0000

2022-01-17T00:53+0000

Lifestyle

society

amberheard

jason momoa

Hollywood

👤 people

Zoe Kravitz

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1120376543_0:0:1073:603_1920x0_80_0_0_768bac7be64b71d3e595bb2535db8188.png

And despite the fact that divorce is common in the world of entertainment, the couple made up of the legendary Khal Drogo, from Game of Thrones, and actress Lisa Bonet seemed one of the most stable and most isolated in the tabloids. Momoa even boasted of having a great friendship with his wife’s ex, singer Lenny Kravitz, as well as with their daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, whom she considered a daughter. However, the Hawaiian announced their separation in an Instagram post, which was deleted hours later. Theories about the cause of the break Although a separation can have multiple causes, when it comes to celebrities there is a lot to cut. This case is no different, especially since both were considered one of the most genuine and perfect couples in show business. And the first culprit to shine, in the eyes of the fans, has been Amber Heard. The actress, who is the romantic interest in Aquaman, Momoa’s latest leading role, has been accused, without any evidence, of being behind the breakup. “A reminder that #johnnydepp broke off their relationship shortly after starring in a movie with #AmberHeard #jasonmomoa is now splitting from his wife after starring in a movie with her,” noted one netizen. While others claim there were rumors that Heard was flirting with him. “Suspicious! Especially when the news said that Amber Heard had flirted with Momoa,” said a Twitter user. However, other tabloids bet on the vaccine as the real cause of the separation. Some media have even claimed that “COVID causes the first divorce in Hollywood.” Bonet is a well-known virus denier and has repeatedly denounced the adverse effects that the vaccine could have. Meanwhile, Momoa did get the vaccine, one of her demands to be able to play the king of the seas again in the sequel to Aquaman. Momoa and Bonet met in 2005 and soon began a passionate relationship that Momoa has always boasted about in interviews and on social media. After 12 years of relationship, and two daughters in common (Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Lola Iolani Momoa) they decided to marry in 2017.

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1120376543_0:0:1001:751_1920x0_80_0_0_a8561dfc967547f5b52ab4840d53b763.png

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

society, amber heard, jason momoa, hollywood, 👤 people, zoe kravitz