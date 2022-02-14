Japanese scientists discover the factors that would have caused the disappearance of the oceans and the atmosphere of Mars

The academics managed to shed new light on this phenomenon after observing how the elements that make up the Martian core behave under certain conditions of temperature and pressure.

Visible features on the surface of Mars indicate the existence of oceans and a protective magnetic field in the past, although the reasons behind their disappearance had remained unknown to science for decades. However, the results of a new study conducted by scientists from the University of Tokyo have shed new light on this phenomenon, since they have discovered the factors that would have generated it.

During the investigations, the experts developed a material made of iron, hydrogen and sulfur, which was compressed between two diamonds and heated with an infrared laser, thus recreating the pressure and temperature conditions that are estimated to exist in the core of the Red Planet. Thanks to the use of X-rays and electron beams, they were able to observe in great detail the way in which the different elements fused, and even documented the change in the composition of the sample during that time.

“We were very surprised to see a particular behavior that could explain a lot of things. The Fe-SH [hierro-azufre-hidrógeno]initially homogeneous, separated into two different iron liquids with a level of complexity that had not been seen before under this type of pressure […] One of them was rich in sulfur and the other in hydrogen,” explained Kei Hirose, co-author of the research.

As the academics detail in an article recently published in Nature Communications, the hydrogen-rich, sulfur-poor liquid iron, being less dense, would have risen above the denser, sulfur-rich, hydrogen-poor liquid iron, causing currents of convection, which would have given rise to a magnetic field capable of maintaining an atmosphere around Mars, thus allowing the existence of water in a liquid state.

However, once the core liquids were completely separated, there would have been no more currents to drive a magnetic field, causing hydrogen in the Martian atmosphere to be blown out into space by the solar wind, which in turn caused the decomposition of water vapor and eventually evaporation from the Martian oceans.

“Given our results, it is hoped that new seismic studies of Mars will verify that the core does indeed consist of different layers, just as we predicted. If so, it would help us complete the story of how rocky planets formed, including the Earth, and to explain its composition,” Hirose said.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!