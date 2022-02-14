Ivan Reitman, the king of eighties comedy

This content was published on February 14, 2022 – 10:33

Editorial Culture, Feb 14 (EFE).- Ivan Reitman insisted on making the viewer happy with his successful films, some of them as popular as “The Incorrigible Meatballs” (1979) or “The Ghostbusters” (1984), which made him in the king of eighties comedy.

Reitman, who has died at the age of 75 “in his sleep” at his home in Montecito, in the state of California, is not only the architect of those two blockbusters but also the brain behind comedies like “The Nutty Squad” (1981) , “The twins hit twice” (1988), “Nursery cop” (1991) or “Six days and seven nights” (1998).

Born in the former Czechoslovakia into a Jewish family that survived the Holocaust and raised in Canada, where they went into exile, he worked to make the viewer laugh.

His entry into the world of thug comedy came as the producer of “Desmadre a la Americana” (1978), a parody on the university fraternity directed by John Landis and that opened the can of laughter for a whole generation of people who grew up in the 80s

In 1979, already as a director, he premiered “The Incorrigible Meatballs” in which he gave Bill Murray his first leading role.

But his most significant success came with “Ghostbusters”, also with this actor, nominated for two Oscars, and which led to the production of a sequel, “Ghostbusters 2” (1989), and numerous adaptations of the franchise both on television, for the world of video games and even comics.

With the perspective that time gave him on the cult film, the filmmaker confessed to being “proud” of the comedy with supernatural overtones that, in addition to Murray, starred Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis, and which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Reitman signed in 1988 another little generational classic like “The Twins Strike Twice”, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. With Schwarzenegger he returned to repeat in “Nursery Cop” in the 90s, and by recruiting his old partner they would like to repeat the phenomenon.

Always with humor as a flag, the director made “Dave, president for a day” (1993), with Kevin Kline playing a double for the president of the United States, and “A father mess” (1997), a work in which he guided the actors Billy Cristal and Robin Williams.

At the end of the 1990s, he switched to adventure films with “Six days and seven nights”, starring Harrison Ford and Anne Heche, and in the 2000s he starred in “My super ex-girlfriend”, “Evolution” and the romance “No Strings Attached” starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in 2011.

Reitman understood that movies are there to entertain and help understand one’s life.

His cinema is not an orphan and has the relief with his son Jason, director of successful films such as “Juno” or “Up in the air (Non-stop love), who at the end of 2021 was in charge of” Ghostbusters: Beyond”, the new installment of the paranormal comedy in which Ivan himself appears as executive producer.

The saga also continues with his daughters Catherine and Caoline, both actresses. EFE

