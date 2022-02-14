Ivan Reitman, the king of eighties comedy, passed away (he made Ghostbusters)

Film director and producer Ivan Reitman, who directed the popular film Ghostbusters (Ghostbusters) He died at the age of 75 in California, local media reported Monday.

The also producer of “Animal House” died “in his sleep” last Saturday night at his home in Montecito, in the state of California, according to his relatives.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always look for the magic in life,” his family published in a statement.

Who was?

Ivan Reitman was determined to make the viewer happy with his successful films, some of them as popular as “Meatballs” (1979) or “Ghostbusters” (1984), that made him the king of eighties comedy.

Reitman is not only the architect of those two blockbusters but also the brains behind comedies like “Stripes” (1981), “Twins” (1988), “Kindergarten Cop” (1990) or “Six Days Seven Nights” (1998).

Born in the former Czechoslovakia into a Jewish family that survived the Holocaust and raised in Canada, where they went into exile, he worked to make the viewer laugh.

His break into the world of comedy came as the producer of “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978), a frat spoof directed by John Landis that opened the can of laughter for a generation of people who grew up in the 80s

In 1979, already as director, he premiered Meatballs in which he gave Bill Murray his first leading role.

But his most significant success came with “Ghostbusters” also with this actor, nominated for two Oscars, and which led to the production of a sequel, Ghostbusters 2 (1989), and numerous adaptations of the franchise both on television, for the world of video games and even comics.

With the perspective that time gave him on the cult film, the filmmaker confessed to being “proud” of the comedy with supernatural overtones that, in addition to Murray, starred Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis, and which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Reitman signed in 1988 another small generational classic as “Twins” (Twins), with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. With Schwarzenegger he repeated in “Kindergarten Cop” in the 90s, and by recruiting his old partner they would like to repeat the phenomenon.

Always with humor as his flag, the director made “Dave” (1993), with Kevin Kline playing a double for the president of the United States, and “Fathers’ Day” (1997), a job in which he guided actors Billy Crystal and Robin Williams.

At the end of the 90s, he went to the adventure cinema with “Six Days Seven Nights” (Six days, seven nights), starring Harrison Ford and Anne Heche, and in the 2000s he was in charge of “My Super Ex-Girlfriend ”, “Evolution” and the romance “No Strings Attached” (Without commitment), starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in 2011.

Reitman understood that movies are there to entertain and help understand one’s life.

His cinema is not an orphan and has the relief with his son Jason, director of successful films such as “Juno” or “Up in the air (Non-stop love)”, who at the end of 2021 took charge of “Ghostbusters : Afterlife”, the new installment of the paranormal comedy in which Ivan himself appeared as executive producer.

The saga also continues with his daughters Catherine and Caoline, both actresses.