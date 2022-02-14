Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75

MADRID, 14 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

Ivan Reitmanndirector of comedies like ‘The Ghostbusters’‘Twins Strike Twice’ or ‘Kindergarten Cop’, he has dead at 75. The also producer and screenwriter passed away on Saturday at night at his home in Montecito, Californiawhile he was sleeping, as reported by his family in a statement in which he does not reveal the cause of his death.

“Our family mourns the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always look for the magic in life. We are consoled that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and joy to countless people in the world. As we mourn him privately, we hope that those who knew him through his films will always remember him,” said the statement signed by his wife Genevieve, son Jason and daughters Catherine and Caroline.

Born in Czechoslovakia and raised in Canadawhere he first met comedians who would become close collaborators throughout his career as Dan Aykroyd or Rick Moranis, Reitman made his directorial debut in 1973 with the horror comedy ‘Cannibal women’ although his first great success came as a producer of ‘American-style rampage’ (1978), the wild and zany college comedy starring the then-star of ‘Saturday Night Live’ John Belushi in his big screen debut.

He continued to pull from the SNL quarry for his next two films as a director, ‘The Incorrigible Meatballs’ (1979) and ‘The Wacky Squad’ (1981), both starring a young Bill Murray. In the latter, Harold Ramis, the man with whom he created one of the most iconic films of the 80s, would already be present as screenwriter and co-star. ‘The Ghostbusters’.

Released in 1984, the film directed by Reitman had a script by Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis Y Rick Moranis. The three were part of the leading cast of the film along with Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson in this film that told the story of a group of expert doctors in parapsychology who, finding themselves unemployed and faced with the sudden increase in spectral apparitions in the city, decide to set up a company in which they offer their services to hunt ectoplasm in New York.

‘The Ghostbusters’ became one of the most successful and popular comedies of all time, spawning a franchise that included a successful 1989 sequel and two installments released in this new millennium, the second of which, ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’was released in 2021 and, directed by Reitman’s son, Jason, brought together the surviving stars of the original film.

And although none of his subsequent films had the success of ‘Ghostbusters’, during the late 1980s and 1990s he produced a good handful of relatively successful titles, highlighting comedies such as ‘The twins strike twice’ (1988), ‘Nursery Cop’ (1990) and ‘Junior’ (1994), which marked Arnold Schwarzenegger’s change from action star to family movie star.

In 1998 he also directed Harrison Ford and Anne Heche in ‘Six days and seven nights’David Duchovny and Julianne Moore in ‘evolution’ (2001) or Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in ‘Without obligation’ (2011). As a producer he was responsible for hits like ‘Beethoven‘, ‘Space Jam’ or ‘Up in the Air’ and his last work as a director premiered in ‘Final decision’an American football drama starring Kevin Costner that was released in 2014.

I was currently working on several projects, including ‘triplets’the sequel to ‘The twins strike twice’, which was going to have the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito and the signing of Eddie Murphy.