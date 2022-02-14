Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75

Much of the stories that amused and excited us in the mid-1980s and late 1990s bore his stamp. A label in which humor and, to a lesser extent, adventure took over everything. Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman, author of films such as ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Twins Strike Twice’, has died at the age of 75.

Reitman died peacefully in his sleep last Saturday night at his home in Montecito, California, according to his children, who have not revealed the causes of his death. “We are comforted that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless people around the world. As we mourn in private, we hope that those who knew him through his films will always remember him.”

Reitman was working on the pre-production of ‘Triplets’, which was to be the sequel to ‘Twins Strike Twice’, again with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the leading roles, along with the additions of Eddie Murphy and Tracy Morgan. In the new story, Julius and Vincent Benedict discovered that they had a third brother.

And also from ‘Summer of Love’, a musical comedy that had Shawn Mendes in its cast. Interestingly, in recent years he had abandoned his work as a director, to dedicate himself full time to that of a producer, his last film as a director being ‘Final Decision’ (2014), a film about an American football team starring Kevin Costner and with Jennifer Lawrence, Frank Langella and the ill-fated Chadwick Boseman in the cast.

The son of a couple of World War II survivors, Reitman was born in 1946 in Komárno, then Czechoslovakia, now Slovakia. Four years later his family immigrated to Canada. There he studied at the Oakwood Collegiate Institute in Toronto and did his first job as a producer on local television in the city. He left the network a year later to study at McMaster University.

Reitman produced the first two films for another Canadian filmmaker, David Cronenberg, ‘They Came From Within…’ (1974) and ‘Rage’ (1976). And although he began in horror as a director, his first great opportunity as a director came with a comedy, ‘The Incorrigible Meatballs’. Two years later he would repeat with ‘El platoon loony’. Starring Bill Murray, the actor ended up becoming one of his safe values ​​and for him it was the role of Dr. Peter Venkman, the most skeptical of the three parapsychologists who star in ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984). The film, one of the great classics of American eighties comedy, would lead to a sequel five years later, also with Reitman behind the camera, but much more clumsy and lackluster. However, the franchise is still alive to this day and in 2016 a great installment starring women was released and last year came, in an exercise in nostalgia, ‘Ghostbusters: beyond’, directed by Jason Reitman, son of the filmmaker and author of tapes like ‘Tully’, ‘Up in the Air’ and ‘Juno’.

It was not the only success for Reitman, who at the end of the eighties crossed paths with that of an Arnold Schwarzenegger wanting to shelve the action cinema that had elevated him. Together with him he shot ‘The twins strike twice’, in which Schwarzenegger gives life to an innocent guy with a perfect physique, in search of his lost twin brother. When he meets Danny DeVito, a short womanizer and small-time con man, things get complicated. The success was such that the Reitman-Schwarzenegger duo repeated in films like ‘Kindergarten Cop’ (1990) or ‘Junior’ (1994).

Along the way, he also left titles such as ‘Dave, president for a day’ (1993), ‘A father mess’ (1997), ‘Six days and seven nights’ (1998), ‘Evolution’ (2001), ‘My super ex-girlfriend ‘ (2006) and ‘No Compromise’ (2011).