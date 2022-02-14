Ivan Reitman, director of ‘Ghostbusters’, dies

Jason Reitman will be in charge of directing “Ghostbusters” 1:21

(CNN) — Ivan Reitman, a storied producer and director behind some of Hollywood’s biggest comedies, has died, according to the CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. He was 75 years old.

Reitman was behind some of the most enduring comedy films of the ’80s and ’90s, including 1984’s “Ghostbusters,” which he produced and directed. The film was a huge success and launched a franchise that spanned decades, including last year’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” directed by his son, Jason Reitman.

“Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia and movie lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that, he was a friend.” said Tom Rothman, president and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, who was quoted in a tweet from the official “Ghostbusters” Twitter account. “A great talent and an even better man, he will be greatly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”

Reitman was behind such classics as “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” starring John Belushi, and “Stripes,” starring Bill Murray, John Candy and Harold Ramis.

Reitman’s directing credits also include “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop” and “Junior,” all starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as “Dave,” starring Kevin Kline.

He served as executive producer on the 1992 family hit “Beethoven,” its sequel, “Beethoven’s 2nd,” and the 1994 television series Featuring the Beloved Saint Bernard.

He also produced “Space Jam” in 1996, in which NBA legend Michael Jordan teamed with Bugs Bunny on the court, and the 2021 version starring LeBron James.

Reitman helped produce the 2009 Oscar-nominated “Up In The Air,” starring George Clooney and Anna Kendrick and co-written and directed by Jason Reitman.

CNN has reached out to Reitman’s family for more information.