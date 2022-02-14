It is no longer in Chivas, the surprising decision of Marcelo Michel Leaño in the Flock

The decision of Marcelo Michel Leaño after the defeat of Chivas

February 13, 2022 6:20 p.m.

Chivas It is still an intermittent team that does not stand out in its offensive value and in defense it has shown that it does not have the tools to sustain the 0-0 and everything goes through deconcentration.

before this Marcelo Michel Leano considers that one of the main problems is in the defense, especially with the continuous errors of Antonio Briseno. The Mexican DT would be considering not retaining the defender for the next tournament and has let the board know.

Marcelo Michel Leano He doesn’t know if he will stay or not for the 3 years he intends to renew with El Redil, but what he has is that he needs better defenses and Briseño would be the one sacrificed. With a contract still for another year, the Mexican defender could even be relegated to Tapatío.

How much would Chivas sell defender Antonio Briseño for?

According to the Transfermarkt portal, Antonio Briseno It is worth 3 million dollars, although it could leave the Herd for less as long as it does not continue in the team. Marcelo Michel Leano He would look for new prospects and has intentions of bringing up players from the basic forces.

