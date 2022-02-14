Is Tom Cruise Superior Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

MADRID, 14 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has unleashed a tsunami of speculation and theories among Marvel fans. With the chaos unleashed between the different realities, everything seems possible now within the MCU including the return of old acquaintances, like the X-Men with the teacher Charles Xavier in the lead, or the arrival of new characters. And among the latter, the new Iron Man who could be played by Tom Cruise.

The speculations about the possible signing of Cruise by the UCM have increased in recent weeks, when an alleged leak from some of the attendees to the first test passes of the film made by Marvel Studios, noted the presence of a variant of Iron Man performed by the protagonist of top gun or Mission Impossible.

And this is precisely what many Marvel fans claim to see at the end of the trailer. In the fleeting succession of shots, you can see how Wanda Maximoff gets into a fight against an extremely powerful character. His appearance seems to reveal that it may be Tony Stark himself and the theory that is gaining more strength among fans is that it would be a variant known as Superior Iron Man played by Tom Cruise.

It is, according to the comics, a version of Hombre de Hierro that, the events that occurred in AXIS, where the Avengers and the X-Men they faced Red Skull together, it has a quite changed personality and appearance. And it is that, in addition to becoming someone more powerful and ruthlessthis variant has changed its representative red and gold colors for a new silver armor with a diadem on his head that almost completely exposes his face.

It should not be forgotten, furthermore, that the trailer seems to confirm the arrival at the UCM of the Illuminati when Strange is forced to account in court for the “desecration of reality” what did he commit in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is a secret lodge made up of some of the most brilliant minds in Marvel, among which the staples are Professor Charles Xavier, mr fantasticStrange himself and, also, Tony Stark.

“we should tell him the truth“Says a bald character who never shows his face but everything indicates it could be Charles Xavier, leader of the X-Men, and who would play Sir Patrick Stewart again.

“It seems that after Doctor Strange is captured by the Illuminati is about to meet Professor X and Superior Iron Man,” says one user.

“It’s Maria Rambeau, Superior Iron Man or Nova“says another fan.

“It’s Superior Iron Man“says another follower.

“Please let it be Tom Cruise as Tony Stark/Iron Man and his Superior Iron Man armor please“A user asks.

However, to confirm all these speculations, we will have to wait until early May when, directed by Sam Raimi, it hits theaters. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.