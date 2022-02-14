Is it Charles Xavier who appears in the new trailer for ‘Doctor Strange 2’? – Movie News

The Super Bowl is the perfect marquee to unveil new movie trailers. For this reason, Disney took the opportunity to release one more trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. We tell you the details.

There is no better marquee for any brand, product, series or movie than the Super Bowl. aware of this, Disney, through Marvel Studios, released a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, a film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, after the one we met in December as a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And as the name mentions, the multiverse was already present thanks to the reveal of the preview, in which we see how Strange is put on trial for his actions in the aforementioned tape. As well as chaos everywhere. And there is another theory on the internet that is starting to make noise among users: Is it Charles Xavier, better known as Professor X, who judges the Sorcerer?

It should be noted that, days ago, a supposed art came out which makes total sense to ensure that this theory could be true. However, with so many rumors about it, It is no longer known what is true or false. See it with your own eyes. By the way, that strange seat you can see in the photo is said to be the illuminati headquarters, secret society (in the comics) made by Professor X, Strange, Stark, Namor (as played by Tenoch Huerta) and Black Bolt.

The image on which the alleged appearance of Charles Xavier in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is based.



As we told you, there have been dozens of rumors regarding the film, directed by Sam Raimi, a pioneer in Marvel thanks to his Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire. Another one is that Tom Cruise would be incorporated as Iron Man in an alternate version of our reality. Some images were even leaked on Twitter, but nothing indicates that the actor can bring Tony Stark to life.

And, as if that were not enough, a Portuguese dubbing actress, who gives life to The Scarlet Witch (elizabeth olsen), a character who will have a great presence in the Sorcerer’s film, uploaded a photo to his Instagram with the person who gives voice to Maguire’s Spidey. Rumors that the first wall-crawler would also come out spread like wildfire.

We must not forget that Raimi, according to Variety, assured that the film is still in corrections, despite the fact that the premiere is very close (on May 6). “I think it is ready, but we are reviewing everything. We are just projecting it, to detect if there is something that we should resume. If something is not clear or there is an improvement that I can implement in this short period of time before the premiere, I will do it“.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will continue immediately after where we left off at Spider-Man No Way Home, that is, with the consequences after the manipulation of the multiverse. Without a doubt, it is one of the most interesting bets of ‘The House of Ideas’ in the cinema.