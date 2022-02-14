IOC will cancel medal ceremony when Kamila Valieva is on the podium

BEIJING

When the Beijing-2022 Olympics were going to lose one of their stars, it will not be the case. After testing positive for doping at the end of December, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15 years oldwas authorized this Monday to continue competing.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), without ruling on the merits of the case, confirmed the lifting of the adolescent’s provisional suspension, decided last Wednesday by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada).

Preventing the athlete from participating in the Games would cause her irreparable prejudice”, analyzed the three referees, when her young age (less than 16 years old) implies specific test rules and less harsh sanctions.

In this way, Beijing-2022, after the fall of figures called to be, such as Mikaela Shiffrin, without a medal in the three alpine skiing events she has playedor the Japanese skater Yuzuru Hanyu, who was looking for his third consecutive gold and was only fourth, may keep one of them.

Although there will be no medal award ceremonies in the events in which the prodigious Russian figure skater stands on the podium, since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reacted by stating that it considers it “inappropriate” to organize them at this time and prefers to wait for the merits of the case to be clarified, which normally takes several months.

The 15-year-old can therefore continue to defend her chances of Olympic gold in the individual event, in her first season in the senior category, although nothing prevents her from being sanctioned several months from now and seeing her results, including those of these Games, annulled in the future.

The women’s short program is scheduled to start on Tuesday and Valieva was instrumental in Russia’s triumph in the team competition a week ago.

– WADA Prohibited Substance –

Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) since 2014, because it promotes blood circulation, and detected after a control on December 25 at the championship in her country, and that was only known on February 8, one day after achieving the Olympic team gold.

This “late notification”, by the Stockholm laboratory in charge of the analysis“prevented the athlete from reacting,” Matthieu Reeb, the general director of TAS, explained to the press.

If the procedures had been done within 10 days as usual, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

WADA, also expressing its disappointment, regretted that the Russian anti-doping agency did not warn the Stockholm laboratory that this control was “priority”.

The news of the positive delayed the medal ceremony of the team event, which in the end has been cancelled, as well as all the events in which the Russian won a medal, waiting for the issue to be definitively resolved.

Provisionally suspended by Rusada at first when the positive was known last Tuesday, Valieva obtained the lifting of this measure a day later, for reasons that remain a mystery.

That led the IOC, and also WADA and the International Skating Federation (ISU), to go to CAS with an appeal against this decision.

– Eileen Gu seeks more gold –

The decision of the CAS had mixed reactions in the Olympic committees of Russia and the United States. While the first celebrated the news, the second showed his disappointment.

At the same time, on a sporting level, the Games also continue to count on Eileen Gu, after the new icon of Chinese sport qualified for the freestyle ski slopestyle final, in search of the second of the three medals to which aspires, after taking gold in big air.

On a good day for China, Xu Mengtao won gold in the women’s freestyle ski jumping, while the triumph in women’s monobob, in bobsleigh was taken by the American Kaillier Humphries, and Austria won in team trampoline jumping.

And France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron finally took gold in figure skating pairs dance, after four world titles and an Olympic silver four years ago.

The medal table is still led by Norway, with 21 medals, nine of them gold.

