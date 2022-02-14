infidelity in the movies

The theme of the infidelity it’s a very touchy subject in real life, but on film it lends itself as the basis for powerful plotlines that dismantle preconceived notions of how a relationship should work. Since he has already arrived world infidel day we have selected six excellent productions that take the infidelity as a starting point to tell stories that show the darkest side of love.

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) leads a perfect life with a wonderful wife, a lovely daughter, and a good job. Everything changes when he goes to a party and he meets Alex (Glenn Close), an attractive woman who seduces him. Now the one night stand comes back to haunt Dan when his mistress starts harassing him and his family.

Eyes wide shut (1999)

William Harford (Tom Cruise) is a respectable doctor in love with his wife Alice (Nicole Kidman), with whom he has a daughter. His life takes a surreal turn when he embarks on a strange all-night odyssey after his wife admits to unfulfilled longing and that she once nearly cheated on him with a stranger.

American Beauty (1999)

Lester Burnham (Kevin Spacey) is a sexually frustrated suburban dad who is tired of his job and his wife Carolyn (Annette Bening). His life begins to change when he has a mid-life crisis after falling in love with his daughter’s (Thora Birch) best friend (Mena Suvari).

Unfaithful (2002)

Edward (Richard Gere) and Connie (Diane Lane) are your typical suburban New York couple with a great son, a nice house and a great job, but their marriage is tested when she finds herself in a passionate relationship. extramarital affair with Paul (Olivier Martinez), a young and attractive book collector.

Gone Girl (2014)

With the disappearance of his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) becoming the focus of an intense media circus, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) sees the spotlight turn on him when it is suspected that he may not be innocent and everyone wonders if he killed her.

The girl on the train (2016)

In this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ bestseller, we meet Rachel (Emily Blunt), a woman devastated by her recent divorce who becomes involved in a missing persons investigation that also puts her life in danger.