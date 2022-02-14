The Uruguayan central defender of Barcelona, Ronald Araujo, He asked “apologies to all the people of Espanyol for the unfortunate gesture” that he made from the substitutes’ bench to the players and fans of the Blue and Whites with two fingers, indicating his wish that they be relegated to the Second Division, in the final stretch of the derby played this Sunday at the RCDE Stadium.

“I want to apologize to all the people of Espanyol for the unfortunate gesture I had tonight. Everything has been the result of the tension experienced during a derby as disputed as today’s. I consider myself a respectful person with hobbies and rival clubs; and that’s why I’m not proud of what happened“He published in a message on his social networks, which was also reproduced by the official accounts of Barcelona.

Ronald Araújo, in action in the duel between Espanyol and Barcelona. Twitter: @FCBarcelona_es



Before, at the press conference, Xavi Hernandezhis coach, had already apologized for the gesture of the Uruguayan center-back: “I haven’t seen it, but we have to respect the referee, the opposite and the opposing fans. We try to be respectful, but tension and nerves can sometimes condition or make a mistake. But if something has happened, we apologize. I haven’t seen it, honestly. We always try, and I have told the players from the first day, that we must respect the Barcelona shield, our fans, leave everything on the field, the referee, on the contrary, and if this has happened, it should not happen“.