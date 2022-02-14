How was Club América in the General Table of Liga MX after the victory against Santos Laguna?

Happy dawn! The group led by Santiago Solariobtained an extremely important respite after winning last night against Saintsin the match corresponding to the Day 5 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League, where the feathered team prevailed with a score of 2-3 to the lagoon squad and after the victory, managed to add its first three points of the current contest.

The statements of the strategist at the end of the game

At the end of the duel, the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari He recognized the work of his disciples and in turn, highlighted the effort that has been made within the campus to get out of the crisis that plagued the people of the capital for weeks.

“We always work with the maximum professional commitment and this is a very tough championship, we are a team that is assembled with new players, but we know how to compete and the players have shown it, they showed their character. We are going to try to make our way in this tournament so tough,” he said at a press conference.

In addition, he took advantage of the microphones in the press room to quickly comment on why he decided to jump onto the pitch with a different scheme than the one he had been managing.

“The schemes are always available to get the best out of the squad and they are changing, now we did it because we don’t have right backs and that’s why we decided to put in a different system to which the players quickly adapted,” he emphasized.

Regarding the criticism and accusations that revolved around his work, the technical director commented that he respects freedom of expression and welcomes each of the comments that are presented to him.

“We are always open to receiving criticism, first because it is football’s freedom of expression and it is wonderful. I prefer criticism to praise, they always make you alert and praise is like siren songs and can confuse you,” he added.

Finally, he reiterated the commitment he has with the institution and stated that they will continue fighting to be one of the teams that fight for the championship this tournament.

“I repeat, we have worked with the maximum commitment and seriousness since we arrived, we made a path from solidity and seriousness in the league phase, what we are going to try is to try to catch that rhythm and fight for the championship, they had a game of character, we got a victory that tastes good to us”, he concluded.

Club America news

After the offensive performance that the America at Crown StadiumThe team of Coapa climbed to number one 13 of the General Table of the MX League and sum 4 points from 15 possible unitswhile the Warriors of the Comarca Laguneraare positioned at the bottom of the list and so far, they only have one point.

the next meeting

It is expected that on February 16, America play the game suspended from the Matchday 2 before the Mazatlan gunboats and then face the commitment corresponding to the Matchday 6 on the 20th of this month, where it will be measured with the Tuzos from Pachuca.