► How to watch Elimination Chamber 2022

I never thought I would say it, but the WWE shows in Saudi Arabia are turning out to be the most attractive in the company. Without palliatives. Especially with last month’s lousy Royal Rumble still fresh. Because, unlike this, Crown Jewel, the last date so far in the Vince McMahon-Mohamed bin Salmán chronology, did live up to his poster, and even exceeded expectations.

Y the one that awaits us next Saturday aims not to disappoint either, with a more ambitious commitment both in terms of the use of the Elimination Chamber and the space granted to women. Never before has Saudi Arabia opened its hand so much to such a controversial aspect of its culture, because now we will not only have women’s combat on the menu, but a total of six gladiators are planning to beat the copper at the same level as the men within the structure which names the event.

Second time that this stipulation is presented outside the US after New Year’s Revolution 2006, we have here, going back to what I said regarding Crown Jewel, a full-fledged eastern WrestleMania with the extra presence of Ronda Rousey and a surprise for the Women’s Chamber perhaps to be revealed on-site during the evening.

► Schedules by country

(Kick-Off)

Mexico City (Mexico) – 10:00 AM

Madrid (Spain) – 17:00 PM

Santiago (Chile) – 13:00 PM

Buenos Aires (Argentina) – 13:00 PM

Bogota (Colombia) – 11:00 AM

Asuncion (Paraguay) – 13:00 PM

Belmopan (Belize) – 10:00 AM

Caracas (Venezuela) – 12:00 PM

Guatemala City (Guatemala) – 10:00 AM

Panama City (Panama) – 11:00 AM

Havana (Cuba) – 11:00 AM

La Paz (Bolivia) – 12:00 PM

Lima (Peru) – 11:00 AM

Managua (Nicaragua) – 10:00 AM

Montevideo (Uruguay) – 13:00 PM

New York (United States) – 11:00 PM

Quito (Ecuador) – 10:00 AM

San Jose (Costa Rica) – 9:00 AM

San Juan (Puerto Rico) – 11:00 PM

San Salvador (El Salvador) – 10:00 PM

Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) – 12:00 PM

Tegucigalpa (Honduras) – 10:00 AM

(main show)

Mexico City (Mexico) – 11:00 AM

Madrid (Spain) – 18:00 PM

Santiago (Chile) – 14:00 PM

Buenos Aires (Argentina) – 14:00 PM

Bogota (Colombia) – 12:00 AM

Asuncion (Paraguay) – 14:00 PM

Belmopan (Belize) – 11:00 AM

Caracas (Venezuela) – 13:00 PM

Guatemala City (Guatemala) – 11:00 AM

Panama City (Panama) – 12:00 AM

Havana (Cuba) – 12:00 AM

La Paz (Bolivia) – 13:00 PM

Lima (Peru) – 12:00 AM

Managua (Nicaragua) – 11:00 AM

Montevideo (Uruguay) – 14:00 PM

New York (United States) – 12:00 PM

Quito (Ecuador) – 11:00 AM

San Jose (Costa Rica) – 10:00 AM

San Juan (Puerto Rico) – 12:00 PM

San Salvador (El Salvador) – 11:00 PM

Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) – 13:00 PM

Tegucigalpa (Honduras) – 11:00 AM

► Poster

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP; FIGHT IN ELIMINATION CHAMBER

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. austin theory

CHANCE FOR THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AT WRESTLEMANIA 38; FIGHT IN ELIMINATION CHAMBER

Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki ASH vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. ?

UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

SMACKDOWN COUPLE CHAMPIONSHIP

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey and Naomi

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE

Drew McIntyre vs. mad cap moss

► How to watch Elimination Chamber 2022