How to use Telegram, Messenger and WhatsApp in a single Google Chrome tab

Multi Chat Messenger for WhatsApp from Google Chrome. (photo: meetfranz.com)

To open whatsapp web, FacebookMessenger, telegram website Y Signal in its browser favorite can give many people a headache, because there are so many windows open at once and you may not know from what platform You have received a notification when your computer or laptop.

In addition to the messaging application owned by Goal, you can also chat on other platforms such as: Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Signal. But what is really new is that there is the possibility to pack all the above mentioned applications in a single window of Google Chrome. Next, Infobae explains the step by step.

Download an extension for Google Chrome

It is important to mention that to do this trick first, you need to download an extension with the name Multi Chat Messenger for WhatsApp from Chrome Web Store.

And, if the idea is a quick download, clicks in this link and then press install. Furthermore, it is a completely secure site.

Multi Chat – Messenger for WhatsApp. (photo: Chrome Web Store)

How to Bundle Instant Messaging Apps in Chrome Extension

1. After installing the extension, you need to click on the icon of the puzzle (Extension) located in the upper right corner of Chrome.

2. All your Chrome extensions will open, but now you need to search Multi Chat Messenger for WhatsApp.

3. Touch the three vertical dots On the right side.

4. Various options will be displayed. press the one that says Pin up.

5. If you recognize it now in the upper right corner, there will be a new green icon.

Multi Chat Messenger icon for WhatsApp. (photo: chrome.google.com)

6. It’s time to log in to WhatsApp Web, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Signal like you normally do.

7. Touch the extension icon.

7. A window will automatically open outside of Google Chrome with all open applications, while the Chrome applications are closed.

8. On the left side you will have the logos of all the apps. To get one, you just need click on it to start chatting.

Multi Chat Messenger for WhatsApp from Google Chrome. (photo: meetfranz.com)

Homer Simpson can notify when there is a new message on WhatsApp, these are the steps

To begin with, you need to know that the trick it will only work if you have WhatsApp installed on the phone with Android operating system.

In case you have a iPhone or another device from Manzana, Unfortunately it cannot be tested.

What’s more, it is necessary to first download the Homer Simpson audio in MP3 format.To find the audio in Youtube it is necessary to go to this link. It should be noted that the link is one of the many audios that can be found from Homer on the platform.

Even, you can use the voice of Bart Simpson.

Bart Simpson voice for WhatsApp. (photo: YouTube/TodoTOP)

In addition, to download it on the smartphone you could use the various pages that download music from this portal, it is only necessary to paste the link and choose the format.

Also, it is recommended to use applications like snaptubewhich is available at Play Storethe virtual store that is present in all Android.

Now yes, it is time to configure the sound of Homer as a WhatsApp message tone

1. Once you have downloaded the homer simpson audio, go to WhatsApp and touch the icon three points located in the upper right corner.

2. Select the option of Setting and then Notifications.

3. Enter the option notification tone and by default the ringtone will appear.

4. Scroll to the bottom and you will find the option Add ringtone.

5. Touch it and search for Homer Simpson MP3 audio that you downloaded from YouTube.

That would be all. After save your changes, when a contact writes to you on WhatsApp, you will no longer hear the default message tone, but the voice of Homer Simpson.

It should be noted that this trick will also affect groups, unless you have disabled them.

Use the voice of Homer Simspon in your WhatsApp notifications. (photo: YouTube/TodoTOP)

