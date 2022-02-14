If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Roblox continues to be an amazing platform for a variety of games. It doesn’t matter if you like the best Roblox horror games or any other genre, there is something for everyone. But did you know that you can even play Roblox in virtual reality? That’s how it is! If you recently set up your Quest 2 and want to combine your love of Roblox with VR, you’re in the right place. Put on your headphones and read on as I’m going to show you how to play Roblox on your Oculus Quest 2.

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2 (2022)

While playing Roblox on Oculus Quest 2 is pretty easy, there are still a few things you need. However, if you already know what they are, use the table below to jump into the process.

Can you play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2?

While there is no official way to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2, there is a very simple alternative. If you’ve set up a virtual desktop on the Quest 2, you’re already familiar with Oculus Link. The official Meta software for Oculus Quest 2, this software allows Quest 2 users to connect their PC to their Quest 2 and play games on the latter. Basically, Roblox will run on your PC and stream to the Oculus Quest 2 screen. Users can do this connected via cables or completely wireless.

Requirements to play Roblox in Quest 2 before starting

Continuing from the previous point, if you’re an Oculus Quest 2 user, there are a few things you’ll need before you get started. Take a look at the list below and get ready.

1. A VR Ready PC

The first and most important requirement is, naturally, a VR-ready computer. Since the games themselves will be running on PC, you’ll need a PC that can play and stream at the same time without choking. If you’re not sure if your machine is compatible, check out these official Oculus Link for PC requirements (website) to get a better idea.

2. Oculus Link Settings

Oculus Link is the main software we’ll be using to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2. While I won’t detail how to set it up here, you can learn it by heading over to our guide on how to play Steam games on Quest 2. And remember, if you set up wireless, turn on Airlink on both your PC and the headset using the same guide. Once you’re done, come back to this guide and read on.

3. Roblox player installed

Playing Roblox games requires a small installation of the Roblox player on your PC. If this is your first time using Roblox, simply head into any Roblox game and hit the green play button. This will prompt you to install the Roblox player, and once that’s done, you’re good to go. Veteran Roblox players can skip this step.

4. A virtual reality Roblox game

Since we will be running Roblox in VR, you will need a Roblox game that can actually run in VR. Make sure the game you choose is VR and Quest 2 ready. You can easily search for VR games by typing the keyword in Roblox search.

5. A Fully Loaded Mission 2

As always, playing any type of game on your Oculus Quest 2 will drain its battery. Please make sure to fully charge the earbuds before we start or you will take them off soon.

How to enable unknown sources on Oculus Link

Since Roblox is not officially listed on the Oculus Store, it is not reviewed by the Oculus team. While this doesn’t mean anything bad, you’ll need to take an extra step to ensure Roblox runs on your Quest 2 without issue. Assuming you’ve already set up Oculus Link, follow the steps below to allow Roblox to pass through.

1. Open the Oculus Link app on your PC.

2. In the left sidebar, find and click the Settings button.

3. Click the General tab to open its settings.

4. Activate the Unknown sources button and done.

And that is! As mentioned above, don’t worry about viruses or any other issues as Roblox is perfectly safe to use on your Oculus Quest 2.

Note: While it’s safe to run Roblox on your Oculus Quest 2, be sure to use the “Unknown Sources” option only with apps that you trust.

How to play Roblox in Quest 2

All set with the requirements and ready to start playing? Make sure your game of choice is VR ready, keep your headset handy, and let’s do it. Follow the steps below and play Roblox on your Oculus Quest 2.

1. Depending on your sitting or standing position, set up your Oculus Quest 2 Guardian Boundary.

2. If you haven’t already, open the Oculus app on your PC and launch Airlink on Quest 2. If you’re going to use wireless, make sure your PC and Quest 2 are on the same Wi-Fi network.

3. On your PC or in Oculus Link desktop mode, click the Play button for the Roblox VR game you want to try.

4. Give Roblox permission to launch in your browser. If you want, also check the Always allow box to make sure you don’t have to do this again.

5. Put on your headphones and look around you. You are now playing your Roblox game in Quest 2. Just like other games, your controllers act as your hands, so move them around and enjoy playing.

Why can’t I play Roblox in VR?

If Roblox didn’t launch in Quest 2, there could be a variety of reasons for that. Check out the following possible solutions to fix the problem.

1. Roblox game does not support VR

As I mentioned before, the Roblox world you choose must support VR. You can’t just launch any Roblox game and have it convert to Quest 2. Make sure the Roblox game you’re launching is built for VR and is compatible with Oculus Quest 2. If you can’t find any, check out VR Clashers for a good Roblox Quest 2 game.

2. You have an old version of Roblox

If you haven’t updated your Roblox player at some point, it’s likely that you’re running an outdated version. An older version may cause compatibility issues and thus cause problems in VR. Make sure you have the latest Roblox client before continuing. You can learn how to do it through the official instructions.

3. SteamVR could help

If Roblox still refuses to launch in VR, Steam could help. SteamVR is the company’s platform for playing virtual reality games on a variety of headsets. Since SteamVR has wide compatibility with games, it might help. Download and install SteamVR (Free) and throw it. Then launch Roblox in your browser and it should work effortlessly.

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2

This is how you play Roblox on the Oculus Quest 2. Hopefully, the game runs perfectly fine on your Quest 2, but if you’re having trouble, be sure to follow the troubleshooting steps above. So which Roblox VR games are you going to play on your Quest 2? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, if you enjoy Roblox VR, you should also check out Minecraft VR on Oculus Quest 2.