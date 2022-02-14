how to earn the rewards in Trials of Stoneheart

The Valentine’s Day it can also be celebrated in the middle of a pitched battle. Trials of Heart of Stone are now available on Fortnite and we’re going to tell you what you need to do to earn your cosmetic rewards, including a new pickaxe.

How to participate in the Heart of Stone Trials Fortnite?

To start, we just have to access the official website of the event and log in with the Epic Games account. Once this is done, we must access the game and obtain plates in order to obtain the rewards.

We can participate in this event between 4:00 a.m. on Monday, February 14, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 (Colombian time).

How to get plates to win the rewards?

We will get a plaque for every two positions in the top 10 in solo Battle Royale matches. These are the rewards we can get

Doomed Romance Spray – one plaque (two positions in the top 10)

– one plaque (two positions in the top 10) Paper Hunch – six plates (12 positions in top 10)

– six plates (12 positions in top 10) Passion Thorns Pickaxe – 11 plates (22 positions in top 10)

You can review the number of positions in the top 10 that we have in Fortnite and the rewards we’ve earned on the Trials of the Stoneheart event website. Keep in mind that it can take up to 90 minutes to update your information.

In addition, we can get sorrowful devotion emoticon playing and voting for our favorite map in the Creative mode of Fortnite among the six available designed by French creators.

Source: EpicGames