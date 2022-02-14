How Rihanna’s pregnancy photos differ from past icons like Beyoncé

Rihanna is the latest celebrity whose pregnancy photos break the internet. And unlike other stars’ planned photo shoots, Rih revealed the news that she’s expecting her first child in classic Rihanna fashion.

Rihanna | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy walking in the street

Instead of planning an elaborate photo shoot like some celebs have done in recent years to announce her pregnancy, Rihanna simply walked out the door with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and Rocky first started dating in 2020. The two were spotted together at events, including the Met Gala, and as their relationship progressed, many wondered if Rihanna would have her first child with him.

In January 2022, the two were photographed walking together in Harlem, where Rocky grew up. Despite it being the dead of winter, Rihanna wore a bright pink jacket with the middle open, exposing her baby bump to millions of people around the world.

The maternity sessions of Beyoncé and other celebrities

The history of the maternity photo shoot dates back to the early 1990s, when Demi Moore posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991. The actress proudly showed off her baby bump and cradled it between her hands, and was seen as so scandalous when it arrived. that it was banned from sale in some stores, even though it came with a paper cover to hide the lid.

In the years since then, celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears, Ciara and Gigi Hadid have started sharing photos of their stomachs during their pregnancies. In 2017, Beyoncé stopped the world once again with an iconic photo shoot. Wearing flowers and a veil, Bey held her stomach while she was pregnant with her twins Rumi and Sir, wearing revealing lingerie in the process. The photo became Instagram’s most liked photo of the year when it reached 11.1 million likes.

For her own pregnancy reveal, Rihanna wanted it to be realistic and natural, something she’s often known for in her everyday life. The serendipity of her showing off her baby bump while walking down the street with Rocky was far less of a rehearsed effort than an actual photo shoot. After the pictures of her were posted, Rih shared the photos of her on her own Instagram as a way to connect with her fans on a personal level of hers; the post included a never-before-seen photo of Rih staring at her stomach in a bathroom.

Rihanna wants to eventually have more children

While her due date has not been revealed, Rih admitted in 2020 that she wants to have more than one child. She was asked in an interview with British Vogue where she envisioned herself in 10 years, and she was candid about her response.

When asked where she envisioned herself in 10 years, she replied, “10 years? I’ll be 42! I will be ancient,” she said. “I will have children, three or four of them.”

Rih’s father, Ronald Fenty, confirmed his desire to have three children to TMZ following the announcement of her pregnancy.

