How Reese Witherspoon created a media empire from her passion for reading

Books can change the world especially if you are Reese witherspoon and if each volume you choose becomes one of the best sellers on the planet, one of the most scrutinized and, in certain cases, object of a millionaire adaptation to the screen. From her passion for reading, the actress, producer and businesswoman has created an entire media empire that is also based on what she is most concerned about: that feminism and diversity are able to find her space.

Reese Witherspoon, cover of Time magazine

Witherspoon, 45, lives a moment of round celebrations. This 2021 she turns 30 since she started in the cinema when she was just a teenager, but also 20 since she played the role of her that catapulted her to fame and made her one of those celebrities of hollywood status, that of Elle Woods in legally blonde. She too is now 15 years old since she won her Oscar for Johnny & June: Passion and Madness, and there are five that he meets at the head of Hello Sunshine, the company he founded to do basically what he wanted. Or for, as she and her 70 employees (mostly women) constantly ask themselves: “How to do it better?”. A unique brand that Time magazine has not hesitated to place on its cover and to qualify it among the 100 most influential in the world, placing it at the head of its category of pioneers ahead of the dating app Bumble, by Fenty by Rihanna, by sustainable shoe store Rothy’s and meatless protein vegetable company Beyond Meat.

There are many audiovisual content companies, but The interpreter knew how to turn Hello Sunshine into a different empire with movies, series, podcasts, children’s content, television programs and, of course, her book club in a central place. (He has two million followers on Instagram and even an app). To begin with, she knew how to do it because she has a good eye. Throughout the 54 editions of her club, Witherspoon selected 54 books, all signed and carried out by women (there are large bookstores, such as Barnes & Noble, that have sections on their websites where you can specifically buy their selections). Of these publications, 30 later made it to The New York Times Best Sellers list. She now has her employees searching for and evaluating more than a thousand books annually, but also scripts, press articles, speeches and documents that can make the leap to the screen. And if she can’t do it, let others do it: the actress and producer Freida Pinto is adapting one of her books from her club.

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde

Like so many women who at 30 Hollywood considered absurdly old, Witherspoon did not find roles to suit her. Her passion for her books made her find them in them. Thus came adaptations such as Wild soul and the first season of Big Little Liesall literary successes that also became screen events, prompted the creation of Hello Sunshine, which took over the production of the second season of the HBO series, and also of Little Fires Everywhere for Amazon Prime Video. Now the company has four projects in preparation, including the adaptations of the wild girl (by Delia Owens) and by From Scratch (by Tembi Locke) and another six announced, including the third part of Legally blonde. Books and plans halfway between what the critics like and what the public craves, and with roles for all of them.

Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon, the trifecta of Big Little Lies Archive

She herself told Time that her first production company was not a success. “She had no money to pay employees, make a profit and keep the office lights on,” she says. “I started thinking, ‘How can I turn this into a bigger effort that goes further?’ In fact, one of her obsessions was always to create work for women of all kinds and walks of life, so she looked for a good CEO of a business association, Sarah Harden, someone who would keep the accounts and a powerful team that would help her transform all that role. on celluloid. As Harden says in Time, “This is not about changing the world for white women, we’re about raising intersectional voices.” Give them papers, read and hire black women, Asian women, lesbians. Or, as Witherspoon herself says: “I want a lot of women to make a lot of money.” The actress is not afraid to confront issues considered taboo such as power and money, especially when they touch women.

Reese Withersopoon and Jennifer Aniston: friends and stars of The Morning Show, from Apple TV +

The sweet blonde from Nashville, the daughter of a pediatric nurse and a military surgeon, who grew up on screen, became a powerful voice for feminism in the United States and, by extension, around the world. She herself suffered sexual abuse by a director when she was 16 years old and recounted that a former partner mistreated her. She does not hesitate to compare herself, relativizing, with Britney Spears and her media exposure in the mid-2000s. In 2006, she separated from Ryan Philippe, whom she divorced definitively in 2008. They also had two small children in common, Ava and Deacon, and also to the photographers at the door of the house every day. “What would have happened if the media had decided that I was something else? I would be at a very different point. I would like to say that this has been thanks to my decisions, or to what I have chosen in my career, but I think it is quite arbitrary. That sucks,” she muses.

Reese Witherspoon talks about the relationship that marked her life – Source: YouTube

Now she relies on friends like Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and America Ferrera, who walk her through life. She has a chat with more women and when she is in a difficult moment, they write to each other to give each other encouragement. She wants to inspire more. So much so that she has created a project called LitUp where she will host 25 authors over the next five years. Every year she will select five manuscripts and give them access to more than 50 agents, also looking for a mentor among the authors of her club. She says that she expects thousands of applications. But she will only be in the final reading round. She is a business woman.