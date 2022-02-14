Hospital Pharmacy Residency, broader and more clinical

Jorge Pedreira and Javier Alonso Zazo.

The Ministry of Health convened on January 29 the exam to access one of the 10,634 places offered by Specialized Health Training. Specifically, a total of 309 places were offered for the Pharmacy degree to which 1,711 candidates applied. Soon, the applicants who have applied to the FIR exam 2022 They will begin their specialized training. However, “they choose the specialty they choose, they will be happy”, according to Jorge Pedreirasecond-year resident of the University Hospital of Fuenlabrada and resident member of the Governing Board of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH).

Likewise, Pedreira adds that “the world of FIR specialties is very large and that, regardless of the specialty they choose, in the end one gets used to the service in which they are”. Along the same lines, the resident member of the SEFH sends a message of “calm”, taking into account that “there will be an adaptation period in which they will have to learn how a hospital works”.

Pedreira explains that “a first-year resident will have to attend to the admitted patient and it will be there that they will realize that it is a very wide world and increasingly clinical.” Regardless of the chosen specialty, Pedreira also explains to the next residents that “once inside, you have to give everything and make the most of it”.

For its part, Javier Alonso Zazospecialist in Radiopharmacy and fourth year resident of the Hospital Pharmacy Service of the Getafe University Hospital, offers incoming FIR residents the advice that they “should not choose a specialty based on job opportunities you have” and think “where you would like to go, because it is going to be your home and workplace for the next three, four or five years, depending on that specialty”.

FIR Veterans Tips for Choosing a Specialty

Many of the applicants FIR residents they may have difficulty choosing specialty. Given this, these two veterans share some of their recommendations. Pedreira recalls that “all the FIR specialties are very pretty and have the same pattern”. However, Pedreira recalls that the SEFH has the ‘MapaFHarma’ platform, an initiative that “has information on all the Hospital Pharmacy services of all the hospitals so that the next residents have a guide on the size of the service or how many pharmacists participate in it, for example”. “A guide that will help them to find their way around since choosing a place without knowing anything about it is quite difficult”, adds Pedreira.

For his part, Alonso Zazo recommends that, as long as the epidemiological situation allows it, “come in person to see what services you might like to work on the most.” A decision that “can help them in terms of choosing their specialty,” concludes Alonzo Zazo.

Hospital Pharmacy: these are the reasons to choose it

As a resident of Hospital Pharmacy, Pedreira encourages future residents and declares that “this specialty is very prone to research and in each and every one of the hospitals they will be able to do doctoral theses and publish papers”. In this sense, he also states that “the role of the resident in areas such as drug evaluation is increasing and, at a professional level, very enriching.”

Once the specialty of Hospital pharmacy, in this case, Alonso Zazo urges them to “fight every day for it and for the place where they want to be, in addition to remembering that they are going to spend a large part of their time and space with people with whom they will maintain a close relationship.” In this sense, he encourages the other residents to “take advantage of and enjoy the experience, in addition to allowing themselves to be supported by the elderly and associates”.

"You have to leave a good feeling, as well as leave with the idea that you will be able to collaborate or work with these people in the future"







Residents who so wish can choose rotations outside the center where they started. This is the case of Alonso Zazo who, during his home of Hospital Pharmacy, has been able to enjoy other experiences in places such as the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid. In this regard, the R4 He assures that “it has been a real pleasure” and adds that “in each and every one of the centers where I have been, I have always been eager to learn, collaborate and help”.

An initiative that helps “leave a good feeling, as well as leave with that positive perception and with the idea that you will be able to collaborate or work with these people in the future”, emphasizes Alonzo Zazo.