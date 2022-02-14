Hollywood celebrity couples in which love has not ended

The Day of love and Friendship it would seem that everything would be honey on flakes and that Belinda and Christian Nodal they would celebrate the February 14th together; however, the interpreter Goodbye Love He surprised this weekend by announcing the breakup and the end of his commitment to the actress and singer, of which there was still no date for the note.

But not everything is sad, there are couples who have managed to make their love last despite all the obstacles. Here we present some cases of celebrities in Hollywood in which Cupid triumphed.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder they met on the set of TheMexican when they both had a partner, but they couldn’t help falling with arrows. Upon returning from filming, Daniel ended his relationship with makeup artist Vera Steimberg and married Julia in 2002, with whom he had children. three children.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder. (Guacamouly)

Kitty Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry came from the end of his marriage with Russell Brandwho asked for a divorce minutes before one of his concerts, for which he was heartbroken, while the actor separated from Miranda Keer. And a hamburger is what united the couple in the ceremony of the Golden Globes in 2016 when Bloom took one of them from the singer’s table without permission, who thought of claiming him, but seeing him only replied “it’s okay, take it”.

Later, at the party, Katy didn’t ask him how the hamburger onions were resting on his molars, causing Orlando to laugh. They got to know each other and although after some time together they separated, love came back stronger than ever and together they fathered their daughter Daisy Dovewho was born in August 2020.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness They are another of the established couples in Hollywood and have faced various obstacles such as the actor’s sex addiction and multiple diagnoses of skin cancer.

Meanwhile, she suffered two miscarriages, but the couple did not abandon their dream of becoming parents and adopted their two children: Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness (Guacamouly)

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were married in 2000 and although it was speculated that it was a marriage of convenience, the couple proved over the years that it was true love and that their chemistry was authentic.

Together they fathered two children: Carys and Dylan, who follow in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas (Guacamouly)

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden seem to be opposites, but they have shown that their love is true and together they have formed a family, along with their daughter. Both have managed to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

A friend of the actress was the cupid, since she introduced her to Madden, who is her husband’s brother.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. (Guacamouly)

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

George Clooney would seem to be forever the unattainable and most eligible bachelor, until he met Amal Alamuddin at an impromptu romantic dinner at his home on the shores of Lake Como, Italy.

The beauty and intelligence of the lawyer not only captivated the actor, but also his parents, who were present at that meeting and witnessed the chemistry that arose between them.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin. (Guacamouly)

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met when they were filming That ’70s Show and since then they have only been friends, since both were dating their respective partners. He with Demi Moore and she with Macaulay Culkin.

However, they listened to their hearts and ended up together and the couple has two children: Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have not only made love one of the reasons for enjoying their marriage, but also making each other laugh, since it is common for both to play jokes on social networks.

The couple support each other in their projects and have three daughters: James, Inez and Betty.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were destined; They met by chance in a restaurant in 2008 and since then Cupid has been doing his job. The actor revealed that after seeing the actress he knew that she was the one to spend their lives together.

Two years later, the couple married at George Clooney’s home in Cuomo, Italy, and their love story continues; they fathered two daughters: Hazel and Violet, who were born in 2014 and 2016.

vjcm