Here is the summary of everything that happened in Super Bowl LVI

After a lot of waiting, Super Bowl LVI finally happened and of course it exceeded our expectations. Los Angeles and Cincinnati faced each other in a very close and cardiac game, but after four intense quarters in which they found everything, the winner of the Vince Lombardi trophy and the NFL champion were none other than the Rams. And of course the most striking thing on Super Sunday was the meeting between these two great teams, because at times they had us on the edge of the armchair

Around everything that happened at the SoFi Stadium other things also happened. It is no secret to anyone that in addition to American football, there is much more to this great event than sports, such as the halftime show where Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar brought out their best rhymes in front of millions of people. But nevertheless, this was not the only thing that happened and here we will tell you everything that happened regardless of the shot we saw on the field.

Epic commercials were not lacking in this Super Bowl

Something that cannot be missing in the Super Bowl are the famous commercials that a lot of brands launch days before the match or during the match. And of course, in the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, we had the chance to see ads that completely surprised us and others that left us square-eyed. So that you check the data and understand what we are talking about, below we will show you some of the most impressive.

From celebrity appearances like Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Zendaya, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Ewan McGregor, Megan Thee Stallion, Charlie Puth, Anna Kendrick, Steve Buscemi, Serena Williams And till kanye-west They were just a few of the entertainment figures who appeared in a slew of billboards during the NFL’s biggest game. If you don’t believe us, down here you can check them.

Here you can see the best Super Bowl commercials of this 2022

We also had several amazing trailers

As if commercials weren’t enough, several major movie companies took advantage of the fact that the Super Bowl is one of the largest and most watched events in the world to release trailers before and during the game. Advances of tapes such as nope by Jordan Peele; the new teaser of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; The Rings of Powerthe spin-off of The Lord of the rings; as well as new glimpses of Moon Knightyou Y Jurassic World Dominion.

The exciting start with the anthem of the United States

Just after the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals took the field, the protocol ceremony began. first we listen “America The Beautiful” in the voice of singer Jhené Aiko, and just a few seconds later he entered Mickey Guyton to interpret the anthem of the United States. And the truth is that, above all, the participation of this artist was historic, because she became the first Afro-descendant country performer to have this honor.

Although there were some problems in the broadcast of Guyton’s presentationbecause it was seen that the audio was lagged compared to picture plop! In general, both artists left a good taste in the mouth of the public that was seeing them live and in full color around the planet. And although the vast majority already wanted to see Dre and company at the break, seeing these women opening the game was a great detail that left the table set for what would come later.

Dwayne Johnson appeared on the field of play

Here we have to make special mention of a moment that simply surprised us. After the anthem and others, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were ready for kickoff when suddenly a special guest of high caliber jumped onto the field of play, neither more nor less than Dwayne Johnson. The now actor appeared for introduce both teams very much in his style and cheering them onsomething that of course gave another touch to the start of the meeting.

The halftime show was filled with hip hop classics

Now yes, it’s time to talk about the moment that many were waiting for, the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. since we knew that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar would put together the show this 2022, the hype rose like foam. However, and to be very honest, these hip hop legends blew us away with their show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, because completely exceeded expectations.

From the beginning, these rap figures kept nothing to themselves, because they played pure classics from their respective careers (HERE We leave you the summary of everything that happened). Although there were great moments, such as the appearance of 50cent Y Anderson .Paak as special guests, without a doubt the ones who took the spotlight were Snoop giving himself a touch before going on stage and The Slim Shady kneeling (HERE we tell them how things went). And although we are satisfied, we feel that there was no time to listen to more hits.

The Rams were crowned for the second time in the Super Bowl

Of course, the most important thing in Super Bowl LVI was the game, which looked exciting from the start because the Rams and Bengals fought hard and defeated great rivals to reach SoFi Stadium and thus define on the field who is the mere mere in the NFL. At the start of the match, the Los Angeles team looked better on the pitch and after several unsuccessful series, they managed to score their first points. Although those from Cincinnati were not far behind and little by little they were getting closer on the scoreboard.

But things changed completely when they came back from halftime, because Joe Burrow and company overcame and came back. In each offensive series, the nervousness of both teams was noticeable for not losing and leaving empty-handed, and literally everything was defined in the last seconds of the fourth quarter. However, after several penalties and a sack on the Bengals quarterback, The Los Angeles Rams took the Vince Lombardi for the second time after winning 23-20.