Here are some changes coming soon to Quick Resume

The Quick Resume is a feature that takes advantage of the Xbox Velocity architecture of next-generation Xbox consoles, allowing you to easily switch between games without having to restart the game. That way, if you want to switch from one game to another, the console will retain the current game save, so when you come back you can pick up right where you left off. This function is undoubtedly one of the newest things of the new generation.

But Microsoft doesn’t stop at innovation, and as Alpha Ring insiders have reported, the Quick Resume is being improved to enrich the player experience.

Changes will come to the Quick Resume

It’s well known that changes being tested in insider rings end up coming sooner rather than later to the community via a console update. Changes to this Xbox exclusive feature that are on the way include a stabilization, bug fixes and experience improvement. But there is something else that will excite players, as reported by The Verge’s Tom Warren himself.

It is about the possibility of pin up to two games that are on Quick Resume so they won’t be removed no matter how many games you open. This allows two games of your choice to always remain available to be opened at the point where you left. This is especially useful if you’re constantly trying out new games, or if other people use your console to play games.