He rescued a last minute draw against Español in the Catalan derby

The Barcelona got a dramatic last minute equalizer against Spanish at Catalan derby that allowed him to sneak into the Champions League positions after 24 Days of The league.

A marked duel in which, in addition to the three points, the pride of the city was at stake, which was reflected in the intensity with which both teams took the field.

pedri He was in charge of opening the scoring just two minutes into the match, which gave the impression that it would be an easy game for Barca against a team that has accumulated five games without a win in the Spanish league.

However, the Parakeets managed to resume flight and avoid falling into despair and by 40′ Sergio Darder He put the tie for the locals that allowed them to rethink the second half.

10 minutes into the complement, Gavi scored a goal for the Blaugranas, but it was annulled by the whistle after consulting with the VAR.

Thomas Raul he scored his thirteenth goal of the tournament at 64′, forcing his rivals to go ahead.

The added time turned violent and the whistler ended up throwing Piqué for Barca and Melamed and Morlanes off the field for Español, a few minutes before Luuk de Jong rescue the tie that allows Barcelona to stay in the fight for European positions.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ANDRÉS GUARDADO REACHED 500 MATCHES IN EUROPE