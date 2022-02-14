He found out that Chicharito is returning and Guardado’s decision to give up the Tri

Andrés Guardado’s decision to leave El Tri with the arrival of Chicharito

February 13, 2022 5:50 p.m.

The return of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to Mexican team It could be given for the last three games at the end of March where El Tri will seek qualification for the Qatar World Cup.

But nevertheless, Chicharito I would have to smooth things over with Andrew Saved, captain of the Mexican team with whom he does not match. Yes Gerardo Martino bring Javier Hernández back, the Little Prince would be aware that he will have to settle the differences or leave El Tri.

As revealed by Christian Martinoli, Andrew Saved He has an agreement with Femexfut and advertising companies, which is why he would be obliged to spend the longest time in the Mexican team.

Would Andres Guardado give up El Tri?

The Mexican midfielder is aware that he has to smooth things over with Chicharito, taking into account that the World Cup is close. Gerardo Martino is clear that if Javier Hernandez he approaches the group and apologizes, he will be able to wear the Tri shirt, something that Guardado himself must accept.

