HBO Max’s Best Period Shows

The tv dramas are one of the genres preferred by viewers and within this genre the period productions tend to have many followers, both for the component of history that they have behind as if to take us to travel back in time. If you were looking for the best period series from hbo maxthe following paragraphs will help you find your favorite fiction from now on, just as we have already recommended the best British series in the North American platform’s catalogue.

We have no doubt that our list of period series from hbo max will delight both genre lovers purer, like those who want to get away from the historical rigidity and enter into fantasy kingdoms.

HBO Max has period series to give and give away

Whether you like the fantastic seriesas would be the case with Britannia, as if you prefer the Spanish historical dramaswith Isabel, the platform hbo max has the period series perfect for you

The White Princess

The royalty, whether fictional or based on real characters, has always been a breeding ground for great movies and television series. In this case, thanks to the magnificent interpretation of jodie eatwhom we know from Killing Eve, we will be able to approach a troubled marriage that united Elizabeth of York and Henry VIIas a conclusion to War of the Two Roses, but that started a power struggle for the throne. the series of HBO is based on the Philippa Gregory novel and offers us the feminine point of view of the contest.

Year: 2017

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 8

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Knicks

Steven Soderbergh Y Clive Owen unite their natural talent for directing and acting, respectively, to offer us one of those special series, both for its rarely used plot and for its careful set-up, which we can enjoy in HBO. If you want to get closer to this story, you should know that we will be following John Thackery, a surgeon in a hospital New Yorkat the beginning of twentieth centurywhose methods defy everything established to date.

Year 2014

Seasons: 2

Available episodes: 20

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Britannia

A collation of adventures and historical television series, although this last point should be debated calmly, it seems that some countries, we could include Spain among them, have a lot to cut through their centuries of history. We move, in the plot of the series, to english landsa few years before the birth of Jesus Christ, and we set foot on the fresh grass of its hills, we cross wide meadows in search of adventure and, finally, we take a bath of celtic mythologywith powerful sorcerers stalking the power of the kingdom.

Year: 2017

Seasons: 2

Available episodes: 24

Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The ministry of time

One of the most popular Spanish series innovative, fun, entertaining and imaginative of present Spanish, as well as a source of knowledge about our history, is now available on HBO Spain. On this occasion, in case you are one of those clueless people who have never heard of it, you should know that our Government has secretly used for centuries mysterious doors that connect different moments in history and which are used for prevent the past from being changedaffecting our future.

Year: 2015

Seasons: 4

Available episodes: 42

Approximate duration: 70 minutes

Isabel

If we have to talk about period series and we moved to our pastCenturies back in time, our country is one of the richest in epic history and a thousand and one intrigues. The plot of this television series, available at HBOwill revolve around the figure of Elizabeth the Catholicone of the most influential women in the history of Spain, and whom we can see from her most tender childhoodgoing through his wedding with Ferdinand of Aragonuntil the reconquest of Granada and the expulsion of the jews. All this with the usual quality of the productions of our land.

Year 2014

Seasons: 3

Available episodes: 39

Approximate duration: 70 minutes

blood brothers

One of the most exciting historical series on television most recent, and produced by steven spielberg Y Tom Hankstells us the story of the Easy Companywho was part of the infantry detachment of United States paratroopers during the WWII. Of course, here we are also before the revision of the book namesake, written by Stephen Ambroseand which tells, with interesting historical accuracy, how this company trained itself to fight on european soil and thus become part of the army of the allies, who would end up being essential to avoid the global disaster that was coming.

Year: 2001

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 10

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Christmas story

One of the classic Christmas storiesalthough it transcends any time or place in the world, is the one that introduces us to the cheeky and moody Ebenezer Scrooge. Is TV serieswhich is now available at hbo maxis written by Steven Knight, the author of the essential Peaky Blinders, and tells us about how the Christmas spirit can get hold of the least empathetic person in the world, even if along the way he has to face the ghosts of your past, present and future. To highlight the great performance of Guy Pierce, Andy Serkins and Charlotte Riley in one of the most interesting works come the end of each year.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 3

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Deadwood

We return to the United States, specifically to the mythical era of Wild Westin this award-winning TV series available in hbo max. The premise from which the american fiction invites us to travel to South Dakota in the year 1870 and meet one population, that from the prevailing chaos at that time, would end up prospering and, finally, annexing itself to the state of Dakota. The series, despite being pure fiction, uses remnants of historical figures of those years, how could they be Wyatt Earp, Calamity Jane or Seth Bullock. If you like western movies, the series ended with a movie also available on the platform, you will be delighted to enter this rough and dusty town.

Year: 2004

Seasons: 3

Available episodes:36

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

