Ghostbusters director-producer dies at 75

(CNN) – Ivan Reitmanna storied producer and director behind some of Hollywood’s biggest comedies, passed away at the age of 75.

Reitman was behind some of the most enduring comedy films of the ’80s and ’90s, including The Ghostbusters from 1984, which he produced and directed. The film was a huge success and launched a franchise that spanned decades, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife last year, directed by his son, Jason Reitman.

“Tonight the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia and movie lovers around the world.. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of the legacy of this studio, but more than that, he was a friend.” Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Groupwho was quoted in a tweet from the official Twitter account of The Ghostbusters.

“A great talent and an even better man; we will miss him very much. We send his family all our condolences,” he added.

Reitman was behind classics like National Lampoon’s Animal Housestarring John Belushi, and Stripesstarring Bill Murray, John Candy and Harold Ramis.

Reitman’s directing credits too include twins, Kindergarten Cop Y Juniorall starring Arnold Schwarzeneggerin addition to Davestarring Kevin Kline.

He also served as executive producer on the 1992 family hit Beethovenits sequel, Beethoven’s 2nd and the 1994 television series with the beloved Saint Bernard.

At the same time, produced Space Jam in 1996, in which NBA legend Michael Jordan teamed up with Bugs Bunny on the court, and the 2021 version starring LeBron James.

Y helped produce Up In The Airnominated for an Oscar in 2009starring George Clooney and Anna Kendrick and co-written and directed by Jason Reitman.