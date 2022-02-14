Gets ready! Johnny Depp hires a team of lawyers

U.S. – Johnny Depp armed himself with evidence against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Remember that these actors are in the middle of a legal battle, for which Depp had to find a way to find a good team of lawyers. For this he called kathleen zellner to be the one to direct it.

All this deployment comes after the actor lost his case against a London newspaper, which published a sensational headline about him. Depp wanted to appeal the decision, but he was not allowed. After this, he decided to pay more attention to his legal process with Amber Heard in the U.S. Above all, because of the article that she published where she claims to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Zellner announced that he would be part of the team of Johnny Depp and spoke to the Page Six media outlet, mentioning having worked for more than 30 years defending people who were unjustly accused. She finished by saying that now she would do justice for the actor and promises that she will try to defend him from everything that Amber may expose in her trial. Recall that the actress presented several photos that turned out to be false.

The actress’s statements have deeply damaged Johnny’s acting career, it is that he lost great roles. Including the one in the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Instead, Amber has been able to keep her role in the film “Aquaman” despite the fact that he has been shown to have lied in some of his statements. The interpreter may be looking to resume his career.

For the moment Johnny Depp he wants to prove that the article written by his ex-wife was an attempt to make him look guilty. Although she does not name him, there are parts that can be related to him because she stated similar things in his court appearances.